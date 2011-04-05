An encouraging focus towards budget cards from AMD, but simply too underpowered.

Tired of the ultra high-end, stupidly expensive graphics cards? How about more of a budget offering in the shape of an AMD Radeon HD 6790 then?

In the red corner- AMD. In the green corner, Nvidia. Age-old adversaries locked in an epic technological arms race.

Lately the battles have been fought at the high end of the price spectrum, atop Mount Expensive, both parties chucking massive dual-discrete GPUs at each other in the shape of the AMD Radeon HD 6990 and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 590.

However, it's the more affordable cards that ultimately win the war.

Last generation, AMD focused its energy on such volume cards and came up trumps.

The hugely powerful AMD Radeon HD 5970 threw this philosophy out of the window though, and with the current generation of cards, it's back to a performance blow-for-blow assault on Nvidia's array of hardware.

As a result prices are tumbling and therefore the thrifty gamer isn't exactly spoiled for choice at the budget end of the market either.

The AMD Radeon HD 6790 contains all the same numbers as the Radeon HD 6970, the more prodigious mathematicians amongst you may have noted, however, it's built around the Barts LE chip rather than the more powerful Cayman Pro found in its almost-namesake.

Actually, this is a closer relation to the AMD Radeon HD 5770. It sits between this and the Radeon HD 6850, so it might have been more logical to call it the HD 6770.

Never mind.