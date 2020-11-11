Mailbox.org secure email review

Mailbox.org is one of the world’s highest-rated secure email service providers, and it’s easy to see why. It offers exceptional service backed by industry-standard security features, and there’s very little not to like.

Mailbox.org is rated as one of the best secure email providers in the world. It operates out of Germany, a country famous for its strong data protection laws. This makes it a provider of choice for businesses and other users across the world who need reliable secure email services.

In our Mailbox review, we take a close look at this provider to determine whether it’s really as good as people say it is. We’ve analyzed everything from its plans and prices to its main features and security integrations so you don’t have to.

Mailbox.org: Plans and pricing

Mailbox.org offers three highly affordable subscription options, along with a limited 30-day free trial. The cheapest Secure Mail plan starts at just €1 per month (just over $1 USD) and includes 2GB of mail storage, 100MB of cloud storage, three email aliases, and video conferencing tools.

Upgrading to a Team Mail plan (€2.50 per month per user) gives you 5GB of mail storage, 25 email aliases, support for up to 10 users per team, and a number of groupware features. And finally, a Business Mail plan adds a range of extra tools, including a central management console, GDPR data processing agreements, and more.

If you need more mail and/or cloud storage, this can be added at an extra cost.

Mailbox.org has three powerful paid plans (Image credit: Mailbox)

Mailbox.org: Features

Although secure email is Mailbox.org’s primary offering, it also comes with a great selection of additional tools. For example, all plans include secure cloud storage and video conferencing features, which will benefit some businesses immensely.

You will also have access to a highly functional address book, which allows you to manage your contacts and their personal and professional information. The Mailbox.org calendar is designed to streamline daily workflows, and the task planner will help ensure you don’t forget about important jobs.

What’s more, the Business plan includes powerful word processing tools, allowing you to edit Microsoft Word and OpenOffice documents from your web browser. There is even an intuitive mobile app that you can use to manage things on the go. At the end of the day, Mailbox.org is actually much, much more than just a secure email service provider.

Mailbox.org offers so much more than a simple email client (Image credit: Mailbox)

Mailbox.org: Interface and in use

Creating a new Mailbox.org account is extremely easy and shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes. You won’t have to enter any personal details or an address, which is great.

On top of this, the user interface is neat and easy to navigate. Everything can be managed from one central hub, which includes access to your mailbox, appointments, tasks, and other important information. Different tools can be accessed via the toolbar at the top of the screen, while the webmail client itself is relatively standard.

The Mailbox.org user interface is tidy and intuitive (Image credit: Mailbox)

Mailbox.org: Support

Mailbox.org has quite impressive support services. It doesn’t offer any phone or live chat support, but its email ticketing system is great. Simply send a message detailing your problems, and the team will usually get back to you within minutes.

Additionally, there are numerous blogs and other self-help resources that you will be able to take advantage of. The help center is very easy to navigate, and you should find answers to most common questions here. And if you don’t, there’s an active community forum that you can seek help in.

There are a selection of support options available (Image credit: Mailbox)

Mailbox.org: Security

When it comes to security, Mailbox.org takes things seriously. It allows you to register anonymously, and you won’t ever have to give up any personal details. Payments can also be made anonymously, and your data will be protected under both Germany and Europe’s strict data protection regulations.

What’s more, Mailbox.org uses just about every means you can imagine to secure your transmissions. At the minimum, all transmissions are protected by SSL/TLS encryption. Special algorithms are employed to ensure the best security possible, and you can even take advantage of a Tor Exit Node with Hidden Onion Services.

Mailbox.org also uses full PGP encryption, which ensures your sensitive data will remain protected even if someone gains access to your mailbox. There is also an option to prevent mail sending if the receiver isn’t using a secure mailbox.

Mailbox.org’s security features are up there with the best we’ve seen (Image credit: Mailbox)

The competition

Mailbox.org is a powerful secure email service provider, but there are plenty of alternatives worth considering.

For example, Posteo is another German-based secure email company. It offers very similar service, but its prices are significantly lower.

Similarly, providers like Zoho Mail have a lot going for them. Although it’s not the cheapest option on the market, Zoho Mail does come with a free plan and numerous powerful integrations. And, you will have the benefit of being able to work within the comprehensive Zoho ecosystem.

Final verdict

All things considered, you could certainly do worse than using Mailbox.org for your secure email requirements. It’s affordable, comes with an impressive range of features and additional tools, and is backed by powerful security integrations.

On top of this, Mailbox.org has a very user-friendly interface, and you won’t ever have to provide any personal details or payment information. Ultimately, it’s one of the best secure email service providers we’ve reviewed, and it’s a great choice for anyone looking to protect their sensitive transmissions.