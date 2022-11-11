ManageEngine Password Manager Pro review

A powerful, versatile and fully-featured option for any enterprise that needs password management – but be aware that its lofty abilities also mean necessarily high pricing.

The password manager market contains a huge variety of products, from basic individual products to enterprise-level utilities – and that’s where ManageEngine Password Manager Pro (opens in new tab) comes in.

This tool delivers the kind of features admins need with a business password manager (opens in new tab), with rock-solid security, an incredible number of customization options and granular, in-depth options for managing your entire company’s identities and passwords.

It’s no wonder that it’s trusted by more than one million admins and users and has already been deployed by businesses like Walmart, VMWare and NASA. It’s also no wonder that this product is produced by Zoho, as that company has loads of experience producing enterprise software.

ManageEngine Password Manager Pro: Plans and pricing

ManageEngine Password Manager Pro is a complex, technical product designed for medium business, large companies and huge enterprises, so its pricing structure is necessarily complex – and it’s not exactly a cheap bit of software.

The Standard edition starts at $595 / £550 / AUD$ 900 for a year-long license for two administrators, and prices rise if you add admins. The Premium software starts at $1,395 / £1,250 / AUD$ 2,000 for a five-admin, one-year deal, and the Enterprise edition costs $3,995 / £3,800 / AUD$6,000 for a ten-user package. It’s also possible to buy perpetual licenses, although prices obviously rise further.

You get a huge range of features in each product, including centralized password vaults, password sharing and management policies, two-factor authentication, custom branding, iOS and Android access and loads of other abilities. Each plan also includes support for unlimited resources and users.

Upgrade to the Premium edition and you also get auto-login help, an admin dashboard, improved authentication and more admin control. You can also add in-depth encryption, ticketing and reporting utilities at the Enterprise level.

It’s also possible to add SSL/TLS certificate discovery, CSR, public CA integration and several other extra features to your package alongside extra SSH private keys. And while this is all very complex, ManageEngine’s enterprise-level feature set does mean that you’re able to contact the company for a customized quote too.

ManageEngine Password Manager Pro: Setup

Despite the complexity, it’s relatively easy to start using ManageEngine Password Manager Pro. Download your file, install it like any other app, and log in using your account details or the generic Admin details and you’re good to go.

Once that’s done, you can access ManageEngine’s settings through a web portal. At this point you’re going to get lost unless you’re an IT admin or someone with plenty of technology experience. This is a powerful tool, but that means you will be confronted with lots of different menus.

ManageEngine Password Manager Pro: Interface and performance

Indeed, the ManageEngine interface is not one for beginners. Its Dashboard has options for configuring mail servers, adding users and managing your company’s data, and the Dashboard also provides a quick overview of your password conflicts and violations – and how users across your whole network are managing passwords.

Go beyond the Dashboard, and in sub-menus, you’ll find in-depth areas for managing resources, groups, connections, certificates and SSH keys.

There’s lots going on here and you’ll have to know plenty about system administration to find your way around, but the interface is straightforward and unfussy – so it’ll fit right into your workflow.

You get an incredible array of features, too. Admins can enjoy full control over user’s passwords and identities, including centralized password management. Users benefit from every ability they’d expect from a fully-featured password manager, including automatic logins. Digital keys, document storage and web accounts add versatility, and ownership and granular, secure sharing options make it easy for colleagues to collaborate.

Policy enforcement helps maintain operational discipline across your organization, and you can improve security with automated password resets, Windows infrastructure password management and an advanced workflow.

Admins have first-in-class remote access, session recording, complete session audio abilities and comprehensive access and activity reports. Those reports can be customized, too, and admins also benefit from real-time alerts and notifications so they can stay on top of network issues. And, should the worst happen, your organization will benefit from live backup, fast recovery and mobile access – and breakglass provisions.

ManageEngine Password Manager Pro: Security

Unsurprisingly, ManageEngine Password Manager Pro has faultless security credentials. This software uses 256-bit AES encryption and it complies with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS), and admins benefit from SSH key and SSL certificate management integration.

The full range of multi-factor authentication options are provided here, too, from authentication via a range of third-party apps to biometric systems, unique password emails and automated phone calls. Single sign-on integration now provides flexible and seamless experiences for all your users, too – so robust security doesn’t have to slow down your workflow.

Centralized encryption vaults safeguard your data with standards approved by the National Security Agency, and dual encryption adds another layer of protection. Encryption keys can be isolated, and secure protocols protect data during transmission.

ManageEngine Password Manager Pro: Support

You get plenty of support options if you fork out the cash for ManageEngine Password Manager Pro, with toll-free phone support, email forms, direct email addresses and active user forums all available. Suffice to say that you will be able to get help if you need it, no matter the time.

ManageEngine Password Manager Pro: The competition

ManageEngine has plenty of strong competitors in the enterprise and big business password management space. Parent company Zoho has its own Vault password management system (opens in new tab), and it’s worth exploring that product if you’d like a password management product that can be integrated with wider CRM, workplace and finance products.

Beyond Zoho and ManageEngine, we’d also recommend N-Able Passportal (opens in new tab), which deploys a top range of impressive, high-end features for enterprise-level password management. It’s a great standalone product, although N-Able doesn’t have the same broad packages you’ll get with Zoho or ManageEngine.

ManageEngine Password Manager Pro: Final verdict

We’ll say this right away: ManageEngine Password Manager Pro is not the tool to buy if you want small business password management or a family product. It’s a high-end tool for enterprises and large businesses, and both its price and feature set reflect that status.

If you’ve got the budget and you need a high-end password management tool, though, there’s not much better than this. It’s just as good as its rivals, and you only need to consider which product has the features and integrations that your organization needs.

