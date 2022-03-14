IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15 review

It’s one thing to buy a high-performing PC and another to keep it in the utmost shape. IObit Advanced SystemCare is a suitable tool to ensure your PC performs maximally. It’s recommended for all computer users who want the highest speed and performance.

IObit tries to upsell you other software tools

IObit Advanced SystemCare is a system optimization tool developed by IObit, an American software company that’s a recognised leader in its field. The company produces many other types of software, but Advanced SystemCare is one of its most popular products.

IObit released the first Advanced SystemCare version in 2008 and has dropped many more updates since then. We’re reviewing the latest Ultimate version (15), released in February 2022. We’ll judge it based on specific criteria, including features, pricing, customer support, user-friendliness, etc.

In addition to Ultimate, IObit also offers a free and Pro version of Advanced SystemCare (Image credit: IObit)

Plans and pricing

There are three different versions of IObit Advanced SystemCare; Free, Pro, and Ultimate.

Advanced SystemCare Free

This is the free version anyone can download. It offers basic functionalities, such as Internet Booster, file shredder, anti-tracking, and firewall protection.

Advanced SystemCare Pro

This version is a step-up from the free one, offering access to additional features such as a software updater and real-time malware protection.

Advanced SystemCare Ultimate

This version is the highest in the cohort and the one we’re reviewing. It unlocks all the functionalities we’ll show you. It costs $30 for a yearly subscription for 3 PCs.

From antivirus to start optimization, IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15 is a feature-packed software suite (Image credit: IObit)

Features

Advanced SystemCare has many features to keep your PC in the utmost working conditions, including;

Real-time malware protection

Advanced SystemCare Ultimate protects your computer from viruses and other external threats in real-time. This tool is always looking for any virus, spyware, ransomware, or different types of malware and blocks anyone it finds. There’s an online antivirus database of known external threats from which it gets its information. If it finds any file matching that database, it automatically blocks it to protect your PC.

Browser Protection helps you avoid being tracked across sites (Image credit: IObit)

Browser Protection

This feature clears every tracking cookie from your internet browser after each browsing session. It protects your online identity and also helps improve browser speed.

Junk Files Cleaner

Junk files take up unnecessary space that your computer can utilise somewhere else. This tool lets you eliminate junk files permanently to reduce disk space and improve your PC’s performance. Cleaning junk files also helps reduce the risk of Windows crashes.

Startup Optimizer

Advanced SystemCare Ultimate lets you control which apps automatically run whenever your PC boots up afresh. Some apps that come on automatically during each boot slow down your PC and frustrate you. This feature lets you clear them with ease to ensure fast boot times.

In addition to updating your existing software, Advanced SystemCare Ultimate also recommends other useful software (Image credit: IObit)

Software Updater

Advanced SystemCare Ultimate includes a tool that scans your PC and reports which installed programs are outdated. Afterward, you can update them right from the app. This feature is essential because outdated software programs can pose security risks or slow down performance.

Scan your system or access the rest of IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 15's tools from the menu on the left (Image credit: IObit)

Interface and in use

The software is user-friendly, starting from the download stage. To use it, first head to IObit’s official website and download the setup file. Afterward, run the setup file, and installation begins. Ours took less than two minutes, and the app was ready to use. One drawback we noted is that IObit inserts ads into the installation menu, which feels intrusive.

Support

IObit provides customer support through email and telephone. You can always contact the company for answers to problems you encounter.

IObit's support site has several self-help options including FAQs, manuals and more (Image credit: IObit)

There are also detailed user manuals and a Frequently Answered Questions (FAQ) page available online to familiarise users with Advanced SystemCare.

The competition

IObit’s Advanced SystemCare has many competitors, such as Iolo System Mechanic Ultimate Defense and Norton Utilities Ultimate. These two competitors are much more expensive, costing more than double what IObit charges for a yearly subscription.

Final Verdict

Advanced SystemCare Ultimate is a helpful tool to maintain, repair, and optimise your PC. It has the proper selection of tools to ensure your computer performs maximally and delivers that for a relatively low price. However, there are some drawbacks, such as being available only on Windows.

