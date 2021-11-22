Your iPhone 12 could be repaired for free if it has sound issues

No phone is immune to issues, and one issue that might be affecting your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is a lack of sound from the receiver when you make or receive a call.

Apple has determined that a small number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets may have this issue, as a result of a component that might have failed on the receiver module.

The good news is that Apple has also announced that it will repair affected phones for free. So if it’s a problem your iPhone is suffering, then you can get it fixed at no cost.

Check out all the best iPhones

Take a look at the best Black Friday iPhone deals

The iPhone 14 is in the works

To do so, you can send your iPhone to an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple retail store, or arrange a mail-in service to the Apple Repair Center. Full instructions for all of those options are linked from Apple’s page detailing the sound issue.

It’s worth noting that according to Apple only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are affected – not the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, or any other model. The company also claims that only phones manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 may be encountering this problem.

Of course, even if you bought your handset after April your phone could still be affected if it was manufactured earlier.

This free repair is available worldwide for two years from the purchase of the device, but Apple may restrict repairs to the country or region that it was purchased from – so if you now live in another country that could be a stumbling block.

Apple will also examine your iPhone prior to repairing it to confirm that it’s eligible, and if there are any other issues that affect the ability to repair the receiver, such as a cracked screen, then these will need to be fixed first. It sounds like the repair service will likely carry out these repairs too, but you may be charged for them.

(Image credit: Apple)

Analysis: another step towards making repairs painless

A free repair for a manufacturing fault isn’t unusual to see – after all, it’s Apple’s responsibility, but it’s still sure to be appreciated by those affected, and it comes hot on the heels of another repair initiative Apple unveiled.

The company recently announced that it would soon allow users to repair their own iPhones, which is handy for anyone who doesn’t want to send their phone off for repair.

You’ll soon be able to acquire replacement parts and tools from an official online store, and Apple will also supply manuals to help you carry out the repair. This could potentially save both time and money – and mean you’re never parted from your phone.

Of course, only those with the relevant technical skills should attempt their own repairs, but it’s a big step towards making iPhone repairs less annoying for folks who can't access Apple's network of Authorized Service Providers and less expensive if folks believe they can do fixes themselves.