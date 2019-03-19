Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 is set to be the mother of all gaming phones

Last year's Black Shark proved to be a decent, if unremarkable entry into the gaming smartphone market for Xiaomi, but now the Chinese phone maker seems set to deliver the goods with its follow-up, the Black Shark 2.

Announced today, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 boasts a pressure sensitive 6.39-inch AMOLED display, allowing players to achieve differing on-screen actions depending on how hard they press.

That's not the only surprise that Black Shark 2's screen has in store, thanks to the inclusion of a Samsung-made in-display fingerprint scanner for tough biometric security.

Image 1 of 5 Image credit: Xiaomi Image 2 of 5 Image credit: Xiaomi Image 3 of 5 Image credit: Xiaomi Image 4 of 5 Image credit: Xiaomi Image 5 of 5 Image credit: Xiaomi



Now you're playing with power

In terms of raw power, Black Shark 2 seemingly outclasses recent gaming phone competitors like the Razer Phone 2, sporting the latest Snapdragon 855 processor and Adreno's new 640 GPU, which is said to offer a 20% performance increase over the Adreno 630.

Like its predecessor, Black Shark 2 packs a 4,000 mAh battery, though its fast charging capability has been raised from 18W to 27W, ensuring the handset recharges at a much quicker rate.

As for the Black Shark 2's camera, Xiaomi has opted for a dual sensor 48MP/12MP primary camera setup and a 20MP front-facing lens for selfies.

Available for purchase in China (or from your nearest grey importer) from today in either Frozen Silver and Shadow Black, Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is priced at ¥3,199 (around $476 / £359 / AU$671 / AED 1,750) for the entry-level model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, all the way up to ¥4,199 (roughly $625 / £471 / AU$881 / AED 2,297) for the top end 12GB/256GB configuration.