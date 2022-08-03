Xbox Game Pass adds another overlooked RPG this month

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has revealed the next bunch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, including a stellar RPG that likely passed under your radar.

Leading this month’s Xbox Game Pass line-up is Expeditions: Rome. Part historical drama, part turn-based tactics, and part character-driven RPG, it places you in the boots of a Roman general. You’ll be leading armies of Legionaries across Greece and Gaul, before zooming into patrician villas to navigate the political quarrels of the senate. It didn’t receive a huge fanfare when released earlier this year, but its ambition is reason enough to check it out.

Microsoft also announced (opens in new tab) that Ghost Recon Wildlands will be hitting the subscription service. The latest Ubisoft title to come to Game Pass following Watch Dogs 2 and Assassin’s Creed Origins, the military simulator dumps you in a massive open world overrun by a fictional drug cartel. Although we don't reckon it's one of the best co-op games around, you can play with up to three buddies.

Much-anticipated university management sim Two Point Campus will also release on Game Pass for its launch day. The sequel to Two Point Hospital, we’ve rather enjoyed our time with the game. I found it was the perfect salve to my pent-up greed during a hands-on preview.

Plotting and puzzling

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Also making its way to Game Pass is the wildly named Turbo Golf Racing. The quirky multiplayer racer has been in early access for some time, and looks like a mash-up of Rocket League and golf. Cooking Simulator, Martian RTS Offworld Trading Company, and circuit board puzzler Shenzhen I/O are also coming.

Here’s when all those games will be hitting Game Pass this August:

Shenzhen I/O (PC) – August 4

(PC) – August 4 Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 4

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 4 Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9 Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 11

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 11 Expeditions: Rome (PC) – August 11

(PC) – August 11 Offworld Trading Company (PC) – August 11

As usual, a few games will also be leaving the platform. Boyfriend Dungeon is an odd, but brilliant, mixture of dungeon crawler and dating sim. With a main story that only takes around 6 hours to complete, it’s well worth playing before it leaves Game Pass on August 15.

Curse of the Dead Gods, Library of Ruina, Starmancer, and Train Sim World 2 will also be leaving on that date.