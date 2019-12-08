Wonder Woman 1984 trailer reveals new villains and the movie's '80s theme

After dropping a teaser trailer for the trailer (that's just how movie marketing works these days), Warner Bros has released the full trailer of Wonder Woman 1984, streaming the reveal as part of CCXP in Brazil. You can watch it above.

The first trailer reveals Kristen Wiig's new villain, Cheetah, one of the superhero's longest-standing foes (though in this trailer she's very much in her civvies), as well as Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord. We also get a few glimpses of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, who returns in this film for mysterious reasons following his death in 2017's first Wonder Woman movie.

This trailer dwells a lot on the '80s setting, and why wouldn't it? After a naturally more serious WWI setting, the visual direction here is a pleasingly colorful, and the choice of timeframe permits the use of pop music from the time (hello, New Order's Blue Monday). It looks in line with the less dour and more fun DC films that have started taking off with audiences in the last few years (Shazam and Aquaman, for example).

Check out some new character posters to go with the trailer:

Why the '80s?

Patty Jenkins returns as director for Wonder Woman 1984, co-writing the screenplay with long-time DC Comics writer Geoff Johns and screenwriter David Callahan. Jenkins was on-hand at CCXP to talk about the film.

"She takes on some of her greatest foes, and she tries to save them and everyone in an epic battle... Because this movie is set in the 80s, we set out to make a grand epic experience [like] they did in the '80s." On that point, Jenkins indicates there's a lot of practical stunt work that brings the film to life. The director wouldn't be drawn on how Chris Pine's Steve Trevor will return as part of the story, only that they had a "eureka!" moment on-set of the first film that led to this twist, and that his inclusion in WW84 won't be a gimmick.

The first movie was a colossal hit, with its $821 million box office far exceeding the same year's Justice League movie ($657 million), which also co-starred the character. Gal Gadot, of course, returns as Diana Prince of Themiscyra. Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on June 5, 2020.