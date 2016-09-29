Android Wear watches aren't playing nice with the iPhone 7

Update: Google has alerted us that its product forum post incorrectly listed affected watches and has since been updated.



Devices that are currently experiencing pairing issues are the Asus ZenWatch 2, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 Sport, TAG Heuer Connected and Fossil Q Founder. Michael Kors watches are not on this list, Google says, and the Fossil Q Founder is the only watch from the brand affected. What's more, only the ZenWatch 2 is listed, not all Asus watches.



This post has been updated accordingly.



Original article below...



Despite running a Google operating system, many Android Wear watches can link up with iOS devices, offering limited functionality. Or, at least, they could, but owners of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are reportedly unable to get their Android Wear watches connected to the new phone.

Google has acknowledged the problem on its product forums, stating that it's a "serious pairing issue", affecting the Asus ZenWatch 2, Moto 360 (2015), Moto 360 Sport, Tag Heuer Connected, and Fossil Q Founder.

Though the product forum initially called out Michael Kors watches as experiencing issues, Google has since alerted us that those watches were incorrectly listed. Additionally, only the ZenWatch 2 and Fossil Q Founder are experiencing issues in the Asus and Fossil lines.

Google hasn't stated what the exact problem is, but claims to be working to fix it as soon as possible, as well as having reported it to Apple.

Not built for Wear

It's likely a hardware problem, given that users with other phones don't seem to be experiencing the issue, even after updating to iOS 10.

But some claim that after trying to pair their smartwatch to an iPhone 7 they're now unable to pair it with any iOS device, even ones running older versions of the software. So until there's a solution or more information you might want to hold off on linking your Android Wear watch up to your iPhone 7 if you have an alternate phone you can use it with.