Xbox One Netflix app update adds 4K and HDR support

Now that the 4K and HDR-ready Xbox One S is officially on sale, an updated Netflix app has arrived on the Xbox Store that will allow you to watch the streaming service’s Ultra HD and High-dynamic-range content.

To access 4K and HDR content on the Netflix app, you must first make sure that you’re subscribed to the premium Netflix package, which also offers to stream to four devices simultaneously.

It’s also worth noting that the Xbox One S console requires a 4.5GB update right out of the box in order to play 4K content, including Ultra HD Blu-ray discs. Obviously, you’ll have to update the console in order to go online and access the updated Netflix app.

To find out more about the Xbox One S console, read our in depth review and watch our unboxing and first impressions video below.