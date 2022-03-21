Today’s Wordle answer #275 (with hints) Monday March 21

Audio player loading…

Another day, another Wordle. This is the life we've chosen and we've made peace with that existence.

On the surface, today's problem may seem simpler than usual but that could be because we're coming off the back of a ridiculously hard week of Wordle puzzles. In comparison, today's wordle answer #275 can feel straightforward, almost kind.

Perhaps, though, this is just the New York times lulling us into a false sense of security? Let's see if I have to spin up another live blog tomorrow to deal with the anguish of breaking my streak twice in seven days.

However, if you have found yourself stumped by today's puzzle, don't be hard on yourself: it's a Monday, after all. Not only that, after the challenges of MOVIE and CATER, it's no wonder you might be suspicious of this solution.

Read on for some full hints and insight to tackle puzzle #275.

Wordle March 21 hint

First up, the riddle:

Saying it aloud will add confusion,

Homonyms are key to this solution.

Not good enough? How about these then?

There is more than one vowel in today's answer It's a word you'll use most days It takes the form CONSONANT, CONSONANT, VOWEL, VOWEL, CONSONANT.

Today’s Wordle answer #275

If you followed our advice for the best starting words for Wordle then you'll likely have picked a word with quite a few different vowels. (Adieu is a good bet). Which should have given you a good start for today's puzzle. Although, the I and E will need to be swapped around because the Wordle answer for today is THEIR.

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today’s Wordle alternative

While you might have completed the original Wordle, the Wordle Classic, full fat Wordle, that doesn't mean your Wordling day has to be done. No, there are plenty of Wordle alternatives out there.

If you need another dose of Wordle in your life read on...

Wordle Unlimited

(Image credit: Wordle Unlimited)

Beware, once you turn this tap, you'll never be able to stop the flow of Wordle. Wordle Unlimited is an unofficial spin-off of Wordle that has no limit to the number of times you can play in a day. Not only that, it has social features that let you craft Wordle puzzles for your friends. Here's how to use and play Wordle Unlimited.

The custom Wordle is the real highlight of the game, giving you a versatile tool for trolling your friends. Not that we'd encourage that sort of behavior...