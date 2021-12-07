This Victrola turntable promises to make playing vinyl a walk in the park

Getting into vinyl can seem like a daunting prospect for newbie record enthusiasts – but the latest record player from Victrola could make it easier than ever.

The new Victrola Premiere V1 is an all-in-one music system that can spin your records, stream your vinyl wirelessly to an external Bluetooth speaker, and even boost your TV's audio.

It combines a turntable with built-in stereo speakers and a wireless subwoofer, eliminating the need for lots of annoying cables snaking around your room from your record player to your amp and speakers.

Combining the look of old and new audio technologies, the music system features an illuminated dial that lets you select from a range of inputs – and thanks to an optical input, you can connect it to your home stereo or TV.

You can also control the volume of the system via an illuminated knob (though there is a remote included, too), with the Premiere V1 delivering rich bass and clear highs with no disturbances or needle skips, according to Victrola. And, if you don't want to use the system's built-in speakers, you can cast the sound of your records to an external Bluetooth speaker using the company's VinylStream technology.

Built-in speakers could cause vibrations that distort the sound of your vinyl, but Victrola says that its patent-pending anti-vibration belt drive system means this won't be an issue. Meanwhile, a metal platter with a silicone slip mat should ensure that your records aren't damaged.

While there's a clear emphasis on convenience with the Premiere V1, you should still get all the fun of tinkering with a traditional record player; for instance, you can adjust the counterweight on the tonearm as much as your heart desires.

Vinyl for the masses

All that will set you back $499 / £399, which works out at around AU$700, though Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed. That might sound pricey, but a decent turntable with an external amp and stereo speakers would usually cost at least that, if not more – not to mention the included subwoofer.

The only thing that's missing is the ability to stream music from your phone to the music system's built-in speakers – that would really make the Premiere V1 a one-stop-shop for all your audio needs.

How convincing the stereo separation will be also remains to be seen. After all, the speakers are housed in a small package, and there may not be enough space between them to give a real sense of the left and right channels from your music.

Still, it doesn't seem as though the Premiere V1 is particularly aimed at audiophiles who would prefer the sound of a traditional setup. This is a record player setup for those that don't want to dominate their living space with cables, or do a ton of research into the perfect amplifier to pair with their turntable.

Vinyl is continuing to enjoy a resurgence in popularity, and that means there's a new generation of potential turntable enthusiasts out there – and by making its setup as simple as possible, Victrola could entice these fledgling vinyl lovers away from the convenience of music streaming and into the warm, crackly sound of a spinning record.