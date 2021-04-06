Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer teases a new unstoppable foe

The first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 4 has landed online, and it appears that Captain Burham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew are set to face their toughest threat yet on Paramount Plus.

A first look at the new season was released on April 5, otherwise known as First Contact Day to Star Trek fans, and showed what Trekkies can expect from Discovery's upcoming instalment. As the teaser suggests, a new galactic foe seems set to not only cause chaos to the Discovery crew, but to the cosmos overall.

Season 4 will also mark the first time that Captain Burnham will helm the USS Discovery following her promotion at the end of season 3. As threats go, then, this universe-spanning enemy is sure to test her limits from the beginning of her captaincy.

Check out the teaser trailer, via the Paramount Plus Twitter account, below:

Confront the unknown together. Stream #StarTrekDiscovery Season 4 exclusively on #ParamountPlus in the US later this year. #FirstContactDay https://t.co/Eo8AaeB0Ov pic.twitter.com/sQ1jwQOdZLApril 5, 2021 See more

What is Star Trek: Discovery season 4 about?

As you might expect, little is known about the plot of season 4. However, to coincide with the teaser trailer's release, the official Star Trek website did provide a synopsis of what the next season will entail for Captain Burham and company.

"Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered," the brief description reveals. "With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all."

As the trailer shows, a five lightyear-wide gravitational anomaly threatens the galaxy, and it appears that nobody will be safe from its effects. That's down to the anomaly's unpredictable nature, which means that it can turn up anywhere across the universe and potentially wipe out any civilizations that it comes into contact with.

It's unclear how the U.S.S. Discovery - alongside its friends and enemies - will stop this gigantic space threat. What we do know, though, is that we won't have long to find out. Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will launch later in 2021 on Paramount Plus in the US. An international release date, which will see season 4 arrive on Netflix, will hopefully land around a similar timeframe.