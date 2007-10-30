Apple sells 2 million copies of Leopard

As the Mac faithful waited in queues on Friday to get their hands on Leopard, others waited at home for the local courier to drop off their preordered version of Apple's new operating system. The figures are in, and Apple couldn't be more pleased: the company sold two million copies of Leopard in its first weekend.

Leopard easily eclipses Tiger sales

Even better news for Apple, the brisk sales witnessed on Leopard easily eclipsed Tiger sales over the same period. In fact, Apple announced that it took over a month for two million units of Tiger to sell.

Ironically, the two million Leopard units sold matches the number of Macs sold in the last quarter, and with the holiday season approaching, Apple could easily sell two million iPhones.

Steve Jobs was excited to hear the news of Leopard's success. In a statement released on Apple's website, the CEO said that he's hopeful for the future of Leopard and extremely pleased with its performance.

"Early indications are that Leopard will be a huge hit with customers," said Jobs. "Leopard's innovative features are getting great reviews and making more people than ever think about switching to the Mac."