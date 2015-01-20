Download of the day: CrystalDiskInfo

Get to the bottom of any problems ailing your computer with CrystalDiskInfo, which shows you exactly what's wrong in an easy to use interface.

Why you need it

If there's something wrong with your computer, it's not always obvious what the problem is. Even experienced PC users can be stumped by a faulty computer, which makes CrystalDiskInfo such a useful program.

Get it up and running and it displays the S.M.A.R.T. information of your PC – that stands for Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology, and it lets you see exactly what's ailing your computer.

CrystalDiskInfo breaks this down and makes it easy to know exactly whether a drive is too hot or whether your computer is in general good health or is about to lay down and die. Even better, this useful little app can automatically send you alerts if a problem arises, meaning you can quickly address the problem before any serious damage is caused.

Key features

Works on: PC

Versions: Free

Diagnose problems: Find out exactly what is ailing your computer and solve the problem fast

Monitor PC health: CrystalDiskInfo can send you alerts when things go wrong, especially useful if you need to monitor several systems at once

