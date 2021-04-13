Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could have a smaller screen and battery

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is sure to be an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in lots of ways, it might be a downgrade in two, with a smaller screen and battery rumored.

This comes from The Elec, which claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7.5-inch main screen and a 6.2-inch cover display. That’s ever so slightly down from 7.6 inches and 6.23 inches respectively on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Not a massive difference then, but one which will apparently also lead to a smaller 4,380mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, down from 4,500mAh in the Z Fold 2.

Making it more portable

With both elements shrinking it’s unlikely that the battery life will be much worse in this model, and it’s a change that Samsung is apparently making to increase the portability of the phone. Though you’d think buyers who want a more portable handset would opt for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, or a non-foldable phone.

In any case, this is just a rumor for now, so it may not turn out to be true. We might not find out for a while either, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also rumored to not be landing until July.

But if the screen does end up being smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s, or you just want an even bigger display, there’s always – depending on where you live, as it's not available everywhere – the Huawei Mate X2, which sports a similar design to the Z Fold range, but with a larger 8-inch screen.

Via Android Community