Refresh your Mandalorian memory with this season 1 recap video

As is often the case whenever a brand new season of an awesome show arrives, it can be tricky to remember everything that happened in the previous one.

And, with the second season of The Mandalorian due to land on Disney Plus tomorrow, chances are you might need a refresher course on everything that took place in the action-packed season 1.

Thankfully, Disney has provided just that, dropping a handy recap video of the first season that should refresh your memory in just a little over a minute and a half.

Apart from offering a quick rundown of The Mandalorian season 1, the recap below quickly brings us up to speed with all the show's main characters, reminding of which side they're on and what their goals are.

It also gives us a chance to relive some of Baby Yoda's most adorable moments, which we can all agree is definitely welcome.

The Mandalorian season 2 lands on Disney Plus this Friday on October 30, 2020. Not a Disney Plus subscriber yet? Sign up with the handy links below.