PSVR 2 could enter mass production soon as interest in VR headsets soar

PSVR 2, Sony’s next-gen virtual reality headset which is tipped to release this year, could enter mass production in China soon.

As spotted by hardware analyst Brad Lynch (thanks, DualShockers), a well respected Chinese supply chain analyst known online as 黑毛警长008 claims that Goertek, a Chinese manufacturer, will be in charge of making PSVR 2 headsets, and that the company is likely to begin mass production soon.

If Sony is planning to begin production on the PSVR 2 imminently, then an official announcement won’t be too far behind. The company has already shown off the PSVR 2’s new controllers, and a recently discovered patent gave us a closer look at the new peripherals from every angle.

We’re still waiting to see what the PSVR 2 headset looks like, though, and if the device does enter production, leaks of the headset’s design will be inevitable. It’s likely, then, that Sony would opt to make an official announcement before that happens.

As part of its ‘Sony Technology Day’ last year, Sony showed off a new head-mounted display (HMD) that uses OLED microdisplay technology to deliver more realistic visuals which could be used in the upcoming PSVR 2 headset.

The eventual PSVR 2 probably won’t include 4K displays for each eye – given how costly that would be – but a high-end VR headset would certainly be appealing to some users. Valve has shown that demand for premium VR experiences definitely exists, as the Valve Index has seemingly sold well, despite its exorbitantly high price tag. We imagine the PSVR 2 will be considerably cheaper, too, even if Sony does include some cutting-edge technology.

Analysis: has VR finally hit the mainstream?

The timing for Sony’s PSVR successor couldn’t be better, at least if the search volume over the holiday period is anything to go by.

Search volume for Oculus Quest in the US exceeded the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch during the holiday season (September to December) according to Road to VR, which is quite the achievement when you consider that VR headsets are still a rather niche product.

There’s a number of reasons why this surge in interest might have happened, though. The first is that VR has thankfully become more affordable and easier to use, particularly thanks to the Oculus Quest 2. Previously you needed to have a giant play space and high-end PC for VR, but that’s no longer the case.

The spike in traffic also took place on December 26, which means those who purchased a headset for Christmas may have rushed to Google to get advice on how to set up their new device, or recommendations on which VR games to play.

Still, it’s encouraging news for VR in general, and in particular, Sony’s PSVR 2. The next-gen headset will have a healthy install base of PS5 users to target once it releases, and because Sony has already dabbled in VR with moderate success, the headset is likely to be far more refined and powerful than the previous model.