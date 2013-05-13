Avaya centralises channel partners' portal

Business communications company Avaya is launching a new portal for its channel partners and distributors for ordering its services for unified communications, contact centres, networking and small and midsized businesses.

Named Avaya One Source, it has consolidated all catalogues and pricing files, quote tools and special pricing requests onto a landing page, which includes real-time pricing.

Avaya claims the new system, which has been in development for the past two years, can order times and allow channel parters to speed up its customer response time.

Until now, its partners have had to use different systems to get at discounts and price catalogues in different parts of the company's portfolio.

Michelle Jones, Director of EMEA Channel Development and Marketing at Avaya, told TRPro that the new initiative provides its partners with a 'one stop shop'.

"That level of simplification and consolidation has meant that the initial quote-to-order process has been hugely accelerated, which enables our partners to respond to customer needs and opportunities a lot faster," she said.

Jones added: "We took extra time to make sure the transition to One Source went as smooth as possible to minimise any disruption, and thankfully it's gone swimmingly today."

Avaya is also introducing three new packages in its Avaya Aura Suites fo mobility and collaboration, which it says helps simplify the pricing and delivery of such solutions.

'Foundation' includes core telephone, messaging and desktop video clients. 'Mobility' includes these features while adding capabilities for remote and mobile working, and 'Collaboration' offers power collaboration capabilities such as video and multi-user conferencing.

"These application suites bring SMBs all of the standard benefits in terms of improved customer service and lower total cost of ownership," Jones adds. "We've built the packages to bundle together the most likely applications to suite the customer needs rather than just baseline telephony."

Avaya's revenue dropped 11.1% year-on-year to $1.12 billion during its second fiscal quarter. Product revenue was also in freefall, sliding 17% year-on-year to $529 million, and global services revenue was down 5% to $589 million.