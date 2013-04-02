Samsung Galaxy Mega range could see poorly-named mega mobiles

Not content with the sizable 5-inch Galaxy S4 and pocket-busting 5.5-inch Galaxy Note 2, Samsung could be planning even bigger smartphones.

SamMobile claims there are two supersized handsets in a new range, the first going by the name Samsung Galaxy Mega 5.8 - or GT-I9152 if your prefer.

The Galaxy Mega 5.8, as the name suggests, will apparently rock up with a 5.8-inch display, a white body and become available around week 22 - whatever that means; are they talking about a standard January-December year or Samsung's financial year or what?

Dubious

Meanwhile rumours suggesting the Korean firm is cooking up a monster 6.3-inch device have taken another (all be it tiny) step towards reality as the second handset in the report is the Galaxy Mega 6.3.

Apparently also going by the code GT-I9200 this phone would explain why Samsung's GamePad accessory would support devices with screens up to 6.3-inches in size.

In terms of a release date the Galaxy Mega 6.3 is allegedly scheduled for week 25, but once again it's not clear if that relates to a standard, financial or other type of year.

If it's a standard year, we can expect to see the mammoth phones rock up in May/June.

There's no word on where this information has come from and we're remaining sceptical at this point, not least due to the horrendous "Mega" name attached to these handsets.

Via Android Central