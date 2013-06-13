Mark your calendars for Nokia's July 11 event, look out for EOS

Nokia is throwing an all day event July 11, according to an invitation sent out today.

"Zoom. Reinvented," the invite, depicting a magnifying glass, reads. "See more from Nokia."

Other than a time - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET - few firm details are discernible from the black and yellow note. However, chances are we're in for a new high-end camera phone to come into focus.

Could this be the day we see the rumored Nokia EOS come to life, a handset said to pack 41MP and has been popping up in leaks left and right? The phone, codenamed "Elvis," may just enter the building.

More blips!

News can be so scattered these days, but thankfully our blips help make sense of the chaos.