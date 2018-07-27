Panasonic reveals most mobile Toughbook devices yet

Panasonic has unveiled its leekest and slimmest Toughbook devices yet as it looks to shake up the rugged technology market.

The new FZ-T1 mobile device and the FZ-L1 tablet blend hard-living protection with a new sleek design that Panasonic says can cope with even the most extreme conditions.

Tougher

The Toughbook F1 (see main image) looks to mirror the user experience workers get from their everyday smartphone, featuring a 5in screen and running Android 8.1 Oreo.

The device comes with an in-built barcode scanner to help workers in warehouses, transportation or logistics. There's also the ability to swap out batteries quickly and easily to ensure the device lasts a whole working day, and the FZ-T1 is IP6668 rated, meaning it will resist dust, water and heat with ease.

(Image: © Panasonic)

The Toughbook L1 (pictured above) tablet device can be handheld or mounted in a vehicle, sporting a 7in screen, Android 8.1 Oreo and a qua-core Snapdragon CPU. The device can survive a drop from five feet, and comes with an integrated barcode scanner and the option of Wi-Fi and nano-SIM card support.

Both devices will be available beginning at a suggested retail price of $1499 (£1,145/$AU 20,32), and comes with a comprehensive one year warranty.

“With the devices we’re unveiling today, we are responding to where work is now, and anticipating where it’s going – delivering reliable, easy-to-use devices with professional grade features like integrated, high-volume barcode scanning, long-lasting batteries and high-speed connectivity to provide a competitive advantage and offer smarter, more responsive workplaces," said said Panasonic VP of marketing and product management Brian Rowley.