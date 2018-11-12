OnePlus 7 unlikely to be the upcoming 5G phone from the company

Carl Pei, Co-founder of OnePlus, last month said that OnePlus will be among the first to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019. The company has also confirmed that their team had already conducted a 5G test at Qualcomm's headquarters back in August.

Although it's unclear which OnePlus phone will arrive with 5G support, but it’s evident that it won’t be the OnePlus 7. While we’re still speculating about the details and release, a new information has come in from sources close to the company.

As per the report by CNET Spain, the company has revealed the the OnePlus 7 will not launch with 5G network support. Instead, there will be another device under a new branding.

But why not a 5G OnePlus 7?

The report reveals that the 5G-capable smartphone from the company is said to be highly priced because 5G technology is new and relatively expensive. In order to keep the cost of the OnePlus 7 in-line with its predecessors, the company has decided not to integrate 5G as of yet.

It does make sense, as OnePlus has been a major hit because of the ‘value for money’ factor. The key reason why most OnePlus phones are an easy recommend is their price to performance ratio. It might not work in favor if the company experiments with the price of their stable and successful flagship lineup.

The report also speculates that the company might choose Mobile World Congress 2019 to launch the 5G phone. Meaning, we might see not two, but three smartphones from OnePlus next year. But we advise taking this information as a pinch of salt as we’re still unaware of the ‘new brand’ and the company’s final plans on the same.