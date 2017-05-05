OnePlus 5 may get a photography boost with extra detail dual-lens camera

Another day, another now-confirmed OnePlus 5 leak, but this one goes into quite a lot more detail on the camera than we’ve heard before.

The leak, which this time takes the form of a store listing on OppoMart, claims that the OnePlus 5 has a dual-lens camera, as we’ve heard before, but adds that both lenses are 12MP and that one is an RGB sensor which captures color, while the other is a monochrome (black and white) one and allows for higher contrast images with more light and less noise.

In other words, it sounds a lot like the configuration on the Huawei P10, rather than using the dual-lenses to zoom (as the iPhone 7 Plus does) or to get wide angle shots (like the LG G6).

The listing also says there’s an 8MP front-facing snapper, but beyond that it largely echoes some of the rumors we’ve heard before, saying the OnePlus 5 will have a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage and will run Oxygen OS, based on Android Nougat.

There are some differences

The only slight variations from existing rumors are the screen, which is listed here as being a 5.5-inch QHD one, where elsewhere we’ve heard that it will either be 5.3 inches at that resolution, or a 5.5-inch 1080p one, and the battery, which is listed as 3,580mAh, where other rumors put it at either 3,600mAh or 4,000mAh.

The listing also mentions that the new phone will use Dash Charge 2.0, with a 30-minute charge apparently giving you a day’s power, though OnePlus says the same thing about the original Dash Charge, so it’s unclear how this is better.

Finally, the listing adds a price of $449 (around AU$610), which would make the OnePlus 5 marginally more expensive than the OnePlus 3T, as that starts at $439 (roughly AU$595). In turn we’d expect the UK price to be just over £400, as the OnePlus 3T costs £399 in the UK.

As always, it’s worth taking this listing with a pinch of salt, especially as it seems to be using the same leaked image as we’ve seen before. But it has more detailed and in some cases different information to what we’ve heard, so it’s unlikely that it’s just parroting existing leaks.

We should know how true it is soon, as the OnePlus 5 might be with us as soon as June, and indeed the beginning of June is when this listing says it will ship.