New Appian scheme gives you the chance to kickstart your career as a developer

Appian has launched a new initiative that it hopes will accelerate the adoption of low-code platforms and methodologies.

Under the new #lowcodeforall scheme, the company will provide free tutelage designed to equip fledgling developers with the necessary low-code expertise to operate in the professional environment.

Initially, the program will be open to current university students, graduates, military veterans, the unemployed and anyone looking to switch careers.

Low-code is a visual approach to software development that aims to simplify and accelerate the rollout of business applications, by lowering the skill barrier significantly.

Although in-house developers still require a measure of skill (or else there would be no need for the education program), little complex programming is needed to develop new applications with low-code platforms from the likes of Appian.

There is evidence to suggest the low-code movement is gathering steam, with analyst house Gartner predicting that 70% of new apps expected to be built on top of low-code technologies by 2025. However, a shortage of qualified developers may be limiting the extent of this growth, a problem it would obviously benefit Appian to solve.

“The global economy needs more developers. The ease of learning low-code enables people to shift careers, update skills, and improve their circumstances. Appian is committed to making low-code careers available for all,” said Matt Cakins, Appian CEO.

Members of the #lowcodeforall program will undergo a comprehensive education program, which will culminate in the award of a “Low-Code Ready Badge” that can be provided to potential employers and displayed on LinkedIn.

Earning the badge will qualify participants to take the Appian Certified Associate Developer exam. This additional qualification will give successful candidates access to the #lowcodeforall Hiring Partner recruitment network, which is designed to make it simpler for up-and-coming developers to land their first job.