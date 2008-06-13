O2 offers wider WiFi for iPhone users

In a deal sure to please iPhone users country-wide, O2 has announced it will partner with BT to gain access to its Openzone WiFi network.

O2 already offers unlimited coverage through its iPhone tariffs via The Cloud network, but this move will allow even wider coverage.

Slinging the web out to more locations

iPhone customers will now be able to access WiFi in over 9,000 locations throughout the UK, even including marinas for the sea-lovers out there.

O2 UK CEO Ronan Dunne said: "By working with partners like BT Openzone we can maximise the web experience for iPhone customers.

"Public Wi-Fi hotspots ideally complement our mobile network, providing high speed web browsing and unlimited access to services like the iTunes Wi-Fi store in a wide variety of convenient locations."

The iPhone 3G will automatically switch to the fastest network, so it will be interesting to see if Steve Jobs’ claims the new 3G iteration of the device can outperform WiFi in the weaker signal areas.