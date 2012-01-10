Android 4.0 update hits Asus Transformer Prime

Asus has let the Android 4.0 update for the Asus Transformer Prime loose a couple of days early.

The Ice Cream Sandwich software wasn't meant to hit the slate until 12 January, but Asus decided to bring it forward, announcing the new availability at its CES 2012 press conference.

Asus was pretty keen to ram home the fact that this makes the Asus Transformer Prime the World's first Ice Cream Sandwich tablet, so we wouldn't be surprised if it transpired that a competitor has the software ready to go too.

Two days away

Not that any of this does the UK tablet connoisseur much good though, since the Asus Transformer Prime UK release date isn't until 12 January anyway.

Still, it's good to know that we'll get Android 4.0 straight out of the box come Thursday.

Excited to get your hands on tablet-sized Ice Cream Sandwich? Here's what to look forward to in handy video form:

Via Phone Arena