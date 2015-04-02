The new MacBook may be outdated at birth

Move over USB Type-C, processing power may have just taken over as the main concern when it comes to Apple's sleek new MacBook.

Spotted by MacRumours, an early 64-bit Geekbench benchmark of the entry-level MacBook, which houses an Intel Core M-5Y31 CPU clocked at 1.1GHz (Turbo Boost up to 2.4GHz), produced a single-core score of 1924 (and 2044 when repeated). On Geekbench's multi-score test, the two tests churned out scores of 4038 and 4475.

Delving into user-submitted Geekbench data that shows the average performance of each Mac, the 13-inch Mid 2011 MacBook Air with a dual-core Intel Core i7-2677M chip clocked at 1.8GHz scored 2314 on the single-core test and 4646 on the multi-core test — similar stuff indeed.

Submitted to Geekbench's website, the purported benchmarks of the new MacBook have been deleted but can be accessed on a cached Google page.

Integrated improvements

It's important to note that Geekbench doesn't factor in graphics performance. With a Intel HD 5300 CPU and faster PCIe-based flash storage, the new MacBook will almost certainly outpace the 2011 Air's HD 3000 in several other departments.

If you're looking to order a new MacBook on April 10, opting for the more powerful model will bag you an ever-so-slightly faster 1.2GHz CPU (Turbo Boost up to 2.6GHz), configurable to a 1.3GHz dual-core CPU (Turbo Boost up to 2.9GHz).