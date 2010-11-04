What's the best Packard Bell laptop?

It can be hard to choose which laptop to buy, but once you've found the brand you want then what next?

If you've settled on an Packard Bell, then you're probably wondering what the best Packard Bell laptop is for your budget. Here we've gathered together the best Packard Bell reviews for your delectation.

1. Packard Bell Dot U

The Packard Bell Dot U is a well-designed ultra-portable that's well suited to life on the road thanks to a slim, light chassis and decent battery life. Office performance is strong considering the size, and only by spending considerably more will you find a similarly portable machine with more power. A worthy purchase for regular commuters.

Read our full Packard Bell Dot U review

2. Packard Bell Dot VR46

While the Valentino Rossi branding won't suit all tastes, underneath it the Dot VR46 is a great little laptop and one that's very easy to recommend. As a slim and light CULV portable, this is one of the best.

Read our full Packard Bell Dot VR46 review

3. Packard Bell EasyNote NM86

With excellent build quality and a sharp and vibrant screen, not to mention strong performance for the price, the EasyNote NM86-GN-010UK offers fantastic value for money. We wish it had more storage, but that's forgivable considering the many strengths on offer.

Read our full Packard Bell EasyNote NM86 review

4. Packard Bell EasyNote TM98

This machine is one of of the best consumer laptops currently available, providing a great mix of power, thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor, and portability.

Read our full Packard Bell EasyNote TM98 review

5. Packard Bell EasyNote TX86-JO-045UK

Packard Bell has smashed the ball clean out of the proverbial park with the EasyNote TX86, an excellent all-round machine that pulls off power and style with panache. The solid yet portable chassis is merely surface material, because the Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia graphics card provide the impressive engine below.

Read our full Packard Bell EasyNote TX86-JO-045UK review

