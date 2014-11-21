A Chromebook for the holidays comes with 1TB of Google Drive storage

Google is offering a pretty good deal to anyone who buys or receives a new Chromebook for the holidays: a whole terabyte of free Google Drive cloud storage.

Just get a new Chromebook and register for the offer before January 1 and you'll get 1TB of Google Drive storage for free, Google Group Product Manager Alex Vogenthaler said on the Drive blog.

The offer lasts a full two years, after which point you'll have to start paying for it - but still, that's a $240 (about £150, AU$280) value.

Google says only some Chromebooks will be eligible, so make sure you're getting one that is if you plan on taking advantage of this.

