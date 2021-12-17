Microsoft sets out plans to hoover up cloud-skeptic businesses

Audio player loading…

Even in our increasingly digital world, not all businesses have turned to the cloud which is why Microsoft is preparing to ramp up its efforts to build products designed for specific industries.

At a recent virtual event put on by Bloomberg, EVP of business development at Microsoft, Christopher Young said that “we'll see industries that were traditionally slow movers, slow adopters of technology do more”.

The software giant plans to focus its attention on industries such as architecture and engineering which it believes have fallen behind when it comes to cloud modernization.

Microsoft isn't the only cloud computing provider pursuing this strategy as Google Cloud has released new industry-specific applications and Oracle has a wide range of programs for professionals across several industries ranging from healthcare to human resources.

Industry-specific clouds and digital twins

Back in October, Microsoft announced the launch of three new industry-specific cloud offerings for Azure in the form of Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing and Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit.

In addition to its Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, one of the other ways that the company plans to expand its presence in the industry is through its Digital Twins technology. Microsoft provided details on Azure Digital Twins in a support document, saying:

“Azure Digital Twins is a platform as a service (PaaS) offering that enables the creation of twin graphs based on digital models of entire environments, which could be buildings, factories, farms, energy networks, railways, stadiums, and more—even entire cities. These digital models can be used to gain insights that drive better products, optimized operations, reduced costs, and breakthrough customer experiences.”

With Digital Twins, engineers, designers and other professionals will be able to collaborate in real-time on simulated models. For instance, a business could use the technology to analyze virtual representations of machines in one of its factories while architecture firms could use it to scrutinize models of building in other cities or even countries.

We'll likely hear more from Microsoft on its efforts to win over cloud-skeptics next year as its industry-specific cloud services begin rolling out.

