It looks like Godzilla is stomping into Call of Duty

A new cinematic trailer for Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 includes several easter eggs that suggest prehistoric kaiju Godzilla is coming to the battle royale, and confirms the content’s release date.

The trailer, which was shared by the Call of Duty Twitter account, confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone's third season of content will be called Classified Arms and will release on April 27. The video sees a group of soldiers fight waves of Nazis to stop the detonation of a Nebula bomb, before uncovering a mysterious device that broadcasts a garbled audio signal.

The signal is fairly distorted but sounds close to a roar – the kind of immense roar that a humungous nuclear sea monster like Godzilla would make.

The Call of Duty Twitter account later shared the individual audio file, prompting fans to download and perform “further spectral analysis”.

As IGN spotted, YouTuber PresigeIsKey ran the file through audio edition software Audacity and found the message “Monsters are real” hidden within its spectrogram, as did another Twitter user. Elsewhere, a Twitter user separately pointed out that the audio clip sounds almost identical to a sound used in the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

On top of that, the trailer’s final narration strongly suggests something akin to Godzilla will be making an appearance. “None of us knew that a storm was on the horizon,” the narrator says. “With Nebula, the Nazis had unwittingly shaken something awake”.

“Something far more powerful and fearsome than anything we could ever hope to comprehend”.

The idea of accidentally awakening a powerful monster outside the realms of ordinary nature strongly matches Godzilla’s classic origin story, in which he’s nudged awake by nuclear experiments in the pacific ocean.

We've uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache. Further spectral analysis is needed to decipher the signal. Can any soldiers help?

Following Fortnite

If Godzilla does rear his scaly head in Warzone, it won’t be the first time the Call of Duty battle royale has incorporated licensed characters. Rambo and Die Hard’s John McClane were added as playable Operators in May last year, while Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW cosmetics were added for Halloween 2020.

Adding Godzilla, however, would be a larger tonal departure. While previous crossovers have tended to feature human characters, albeit ones with Hollywood-level action flair, Godzilla is a step above. As an ancient prehistoric sea monster, it somewhat shifts to boundaries of what is possible in the Call of Duty Warzone mythos.

It also follows the trend of Fortnite, which has seen much success by partnering with huge pop culture brands such as Marvel, Disney, Uncharted, and Dune. Activision Blizzard may well be trying to replicate that by expanding the scale of Warzone’s crossover events.