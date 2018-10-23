Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro won't go on sale in the US

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 smartphones will not be going on sale in the US, the company has confirmed.

A spokesperson told Business Insider that the new handsets, which are on sale now in a variety of markets, won’t launch in the US as the company continues its battle with authorities in the country.

"We are not planning to sell the Mate 20 Series in the US," the source said. "While international variants of the Mate 20 Series may be available on some US online retail sites, we encourage individuals to carefully read the details about the warranty and network compatibility before purchasing."

Huawei Mate 20 Pro sales

The news is the latest installment in Huawei's long-running battle to break into the US market, where it has long been viewed with suspicion by the nation's lawmakers.

The telecommunications equipment manufacturer has been virtually frozen out of the US market because its kit is believed to be a national security risk due to perceived links with the Chinese government.

The US fears that Huawei equipment could have backdoors that would facilitate Chinese espionage – allegations that the company has continually denied.

Huawei has always denied accusations of links to the Chinese government and is a supplier for many other telcos in countries outside of the US, including the UK. The company is now the world’s second biggest manufacturer of smartphones, having recently surpassed Apple in terms of devices shipped.