How to watch The Sopranos online: stream every season of HBO's epic from anywhere

The debate over whether The Wire or The Sopranos is TV's GOAT is unlikely to be decided any time soon, but you can make your own mind up, as both are widely available to stream all over the world. In this guide, we explain how to watch The Sopranos online - all six seasons and 86 episodes of the HBO classic. After you're done, you can then watch The Wire online and see where you stand on this issue of international importance.

Winner of 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes, The Sopranos revolves around Italian-American gangster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and his two New Jersey-based families - the wife and two kids he has at home, and the one that oversees various criminal enterprises sipping espresso outside a butcher's shop.

What sets The Sopranos apart from other gangster shows is that - while it's got its fair share of shootouts, hits, and rats being whacked - its story is often told through the lens of Tony's sessions with his psychiatrist, Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), who he reluctantly turns to for help after suffering panic attacks. Because being a mob boss isn't easy, ya know?

The focus on Tony's therapy, as well the insecurities and emotional difficulties of a number of other main characters, saw The Sopranos highlighting important mental health issues well before they entered the wider public eye. It's not just a brilliant show, it's an important and in many ways groundbreaking one.

The work of premium US network HBO like so many other great shows, that makes HBO Max the obvious place to watch The Sopranos online - but there are loads of ways to stream Sopranos wherever you are. Read on for all the details you need.

How to watch The Sopranos online in the US

As you'd expect of an HBO show, every season of The Sopranos is available to stream on the network's HBO Max service in the US. It has an affordable monthly price tag of $14.99, and your money gets you access to a huge amount of quality content to stream live and on-demand. HBO Max's back catalogue totals over 10,000 hours and, as well being the place to watch The Sopranos, features more all-time greats in The Wire, Game of Thrones, and Friends - plus newer hits such as Euphoria, I May Destroy You, and The Flight Attendant. Also recently, it's been enjoying the exclusive early streaming rights to some of the biggest movies around, including Earwig and the Witch, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Little Things - all of which have been on HBO Max for a full 30-days before being made available anywhere else. All in all, it's one of the best streaming services the US has to offer - but if it falls short of your expectations for whatever reason or you only want it to watch The Sopranos, you can of course cancel HBO Max at any time unlike getting the channel through cable.

How to watch The Sopranos online: stream seasons 1-6 in the UK

UK pay TV giant Sky has had a close relationship with HBO for some time now, so it's no surprise to find that it's the exclusive UK streaming home of The Sopranos. Subscribing to Sky is actually more affordable than you might think and there are some great Sky TV deals and packages around at the moment, with complete series like The Sopranos now coming with its entry-level Sky Signature bundle - there's over 500 box sets in total, plus you get Sky Atlantic for when the next big HBO show drama lands in the UK. Sky customers will find every episode of The Sopranos available to watch on-demand on their TV or stream through the Sky Go app, which comes at no extra charge in its standard form. If a contract really isn't for you, you can also check out its Now TV streaming service, where you'll want the Entertainment Pass to watch The Sopranos online.

How to stream The Sopranos and watch every season online in Canada

Watching all of Sopranos is easy in Canada, thanks to Crave - the streaming home of not only HBO content in the Great White North but also that of other premium US networks like Showtime and Starz. You can easily get Crave without cable. It offers a streaming service that costs CAD$19.98 combined (plus tax) for the Crave basic plan and HBO + Movies add-on you need to get all the latest shows from the US via HBO. Better still, you get a FREE 7-day Crave trial to start out - and the services also provides access to an extensive on-demand catalogue, as well as offering apps so you can watch on most modern devices: smartphones, tablets, PCs, laptops, consoles, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smart TVs and more are all covered.

How to watch The Sopranos: stream every season online in Australia