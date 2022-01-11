How to watch Naomi online and stream the new superhero series from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Developed and produced by the multi award-nominated Ava DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us), and co-produced by Arrow alumni Jill Blankenship, Naomi unites an excellent cast to tell the story of a young Black teen getting to grips with her superhuman abilities. Below we explain how to watch Naomi online – from anywhere in the world.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, Naomi was published by DC comics just under three years ago.

At first, life appears fairly ordinary for Naomi, a comic book aficionado and Superman fangirl. But that all changes when an extraordinary event occurs in her hometown of Port Oswego. Investigating its cause, she’s led on a path of self-discovery that results in a profound discovery about her upbringing.

Kaci Walfall (Modern Love, Power) stars in the lead role, opposite Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait) and Barry Watson (Gossip Girl) as her BFF and father respectively, while Cranston Johnson and Alexander Wraith play two enigmatic individuals keeping suspiciously close watch over our young hero.

This new addition to the Arrowverse is bound to be a blast. So, keep reading below for how to watch Naomi online from anywhere now.

How to watch Naomi online in the US for FREE

The CW website Crash landing on The CW is Naomi, the brand-new superhero drama from acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay. There are 13 episodes in total, with the first getting its premiere on Tuesday, January 11 at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT), and the remainder being aired at the same time each week. If you don’t have a cable package – or don’t mind waiting a little longer – then recently broadcast episodes will be added to The CW website around 24-hours after they first air. The platform is FREE to view, though you will need a cable log-in to access it. If you're patient, however, you can wait a week for a new episode to drop and the previous will be 100% free to stream without logging in. However, those looking for a complete OTT replacement to cable that includes The CW channel should consider FuboTV. Pricing starts at $64.99 after taking advantage a FREE fuboTV trial, and the service provides over a hundred live channels encompassing entertainment, news, lifestyle, movies, and heaps of sport content. As mentioned above, if you find yourself out of the country when episodes of Naomi are first broadcast, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch the DC Comics series live or on-demand.

Can I watch Naomi online in the UK?

Sadly, there's no Naomi lined up to thrill DC fans in the UK, either on linear TV or through streaming services.

In the past Netflix has carried The CW shows like Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Dynasty, but there's no news currently that Naomi will join them on Netflix in the UK. We'll update this page if anything changes though.

That means Americans abroad will struggle to watch this latest addition to the Arrowverse, particularly through the online The CW app that lets you watch new programming for free.

However, one solution is to try a 100% risk-free VPN to connect to your usual on-demand platform. That means you'd be able to watch Naomi online no matter where you were streaming from.

How to watch Naomi online in Canada for FREE

the Showcase channel Canadians with a linear TV package can enjoy new episodes of Naomi on the Showcase channel from Tuesday, January 11 at 9pm ET, with episodes airing at the same time as in America. Alternatively, watch it live online or on-demand through the Global TV app. You'll still need to login with your cable provider login details though. And don’t fret if your household has ditched cable for an OTT option. A subscription to Amazon Prime (CAD$7.99 a month after your free trial) means you can also purchase Amazon Channels. In particular, a subscription to StackTV provides a bundle of great programming that includes Showcase content. If you haven’t used it before, you’re entitled to a 30-day free trial before paying a thing. You can cancel at any time, but if you decide to keep the subscription active, that’ll cost CAD$12.99 per month, in addition to the basic Prime membership. Out of the country when Naomi airs? Just download a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions, and get familiar with a brand-new superhero and her incredible backstory.

How to watch Naomi online FREE in Australia