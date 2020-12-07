How to watch Attack on Titan season 4 online: stream every new episode from anywhere

Over seven years and fifty-nine episodes, Attack on Titan has wooed anime fans with its gorgeous visuals, dizzyingly-kinetic action-sequences, boundless imagination and intricate storytelling. Now, it's time for the show's no holds barred final season, so follow our guide as we detail how to watch Attack on Titan season 4 online - as well as stream Attack on Titan season 1-3 wherever you are in the world right now.

Warning: Attack on Titan spoilers may lie below. Scroll down for our spoiler-free guide to watching every Attack on Titan episode from countries around the world.

One day, the citadel is breeched by a Colossal Titan, and the Shiganshina District is flooded by these towering creatures. Our protagonists Eren Jaeger and his adopted sister Mikasa are forced to flee their home as, trapped under the wreckage, their mother is devoured by a Smiling Titan.

How to watch Attack on Titan season 4 online New Attack on Titan season 4 episodes are releasing from Monday, December 7 on anime platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation around the world. Full TV and streaming details are below - and don't forget you can watch your streaming service of choice, wherever you are in the world, with the help of a quality VPN.

Three seasons later and we've followed Eren, Mikasa, and their friend Armin as they progress through the 104th Cadet Corps into the Scout Regiment, training to enact their revenge and defeat the Titan menace. We’ve learnt more about the Titan’s origins, too – where they come from and what purpose they serve – in addition to the mysterious backstories of our protagonists.

Last season involved the recapture of Wall Maria from the Titans, and the Scouts preparing to take their fight to the state of Marley, so viewers can expect a whole new world as they depart Paradis Island. We’re anticipating even greater dangers, new characters, and an awesomely action-packed conclusion.

Whether a newbie or a die-hard fan, get ready to gorge on this colossally entertaining series as we detail how to watch Attack on Titan season 4 online from anywhere now.

How to watch Attack on Titan from outside your home country

If you’re currently hoping to venture beyond the four walls and travel abroad then you’ll find connecting to your usual streaming service impeded by annoying regional restrictions.

Thankfully, a solution to your problem is available. Downloading a Virtual Private Network or VPN will let you watch episodes of Attack on Titan no matter where you are. This ingenious bit of kit will alter your IP address, meaning that no matter what country you’re in, you can access the on-demand and live TV content you’d normally enjoy back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Attack on Titan from abroad

Can I watch Attack on Titan on Netflix?

Whether you can watch Attack on Titan and exactly how many seasons are available to view depends on what territory you’re located. In the US, UK, and Canada, all 25 episodes of Attack on Titan season 1 are included as part of Netflix’s extensive streaming library, but there’s no word if season 2 and 3 will ever be added. However, if you’re based in Japan or Italy, then Attack on Titan seasons 1-3 are available to enjoy with a Netflix subscription - and there could be more on the way! There's rumors, as per an official Netflix regional Twitter account, that Attack on Titan season 4 will be coming to Netflix Philippines (and maybe elsewhere?) from December 11!

That Eren glow up at 1:40 got me SHOOKT! 😳 Yes, Attack on Titan: The Final Season is officially coming to Netflix on December 11!! pic.twitter.com/LPsbMXYtimNovember 26, 2020

How to watch Attack on Titan season 4 online FREE in the US

Specialist platforms Crunchyroll and Funimation both have Attack on Titan ready for your viewing pleasure, including seasons 1-3 and all-new season 4 episodes just after they're broadcast on Japanese TV from December 7. Crunchyroll has loads of great anime content and all of its premium plans - which you'll need to watch Attack on Titan season 4 episodes only an hour after they air in Japan - come with a 14-day free trial. After that, they cost as little as $7.99 a month - or for even better value, $9.99 for the ability to watch offline and stream on up to four devices at once. Funimation is a similar proposition, also letting you stream Attack on Titan season 4's latest episodes with one of its premium plans an hour after they air in Japan. Check out its free trial first, and it's $5.99 for simultaneous streaming on two devices thereafter, or $7.99 for up to five devices and offline viewing powers. Both platforms also have seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan available to watch, while Netflix US offers season 1 only at present for anyone looking to catch-up on the seminal anime show. Alternatively, Amazon has Attack on Titan seasons 1-3 as well as new season 4 episodes available to rent or buy through its Prime Video platform, if signing up for an animi-centric streaming service isn't for you. Outside of the US? Watch Attack on Titan just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Attack on Titan season 4 online in the UK

In the UK, Funimaton comes up trumps, serving all of Attack on Titan to UK viewers - along with other anime classics like Ghost in the Shell, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, My Hero Academia, and loads more. There’s only one subscription plan here though, and that’s Premium Plus. For a respectable £4.99 a month, stream a huge library of old and new anime without the annoyance of adverts, utilize five different devices concurrently, and download episodes to view while out and about. If you’re a voracious fan of everything anime, you'll extract the best value by paying £49.99 annually instead, which essentially gifts you two months free . But, if you need time to decide whether the platform's for you, don’t forget you can take the 14-day free trial for a spin before you commit. And for newbies to the series, you can watch Attack on Titan season 1 on Netflix UK as you can in many other countries. Working abroad or on holiday now lockdown restrictions have started to ease slightly? Don’t let that prevent you from enjoying a nice Attack on Titan binge while you’re away. Downloading a quality VPN is simple and will let you stream geo-blocked country from whatever country you’re in.

How to watch Attack on Titan season 4 online in Canada

North of the American border, anime fans will be giddy to know that Crunchyroll also offers Attack on Titan as part of its library in Canada and is currently advertising new season 4 episodes available for streaming. As in the US, Attack on Titan season 4 episodes will become available just an hour after they air in Japan - though you will again need one of Crunchy's premium subscriptions for instant access. When we last checked, they were listed at the same USD prices - so $9.99 a month for the best value plan with support for multiple devices and offline viewing capabilities. That tempting 14-day free Crunchyroll trial is still on offer, too - as are Attack on Titan seasons 1-3. And for those with Netflix, season 1 is currently on Netflix Canada to enjoy at no extra cost to your subscription. Remember, if you plan on travelling abroad but want to get your fix of Attack on Titan no matter where you are, then trying the VPN route will let you binge-watch the acclaimed anime from anywhere.

How to watch Attack on Titan online in Australia

Specific to the Antipodes, Aussies can use AnimeLab to get access to all current 59 episodes of Attack on Titan, as well as an extensive library of titles including Zombie Land Saga, Yu Yu Hakusho, Initial D, and tonnes more, in addition to getting their hands on new shows from Japan at the same time they air. A Premium Membership is AUS$7.95 a month, but you can choose an annual subscription for AUS$79.50 and get two months membership for nothing! Oh, and if it’s your first time registering to the service, there's an incredible 30-days free trial to enjoy, too! Crunchyroll’s global reach also extends to Australia. If you’re in this for the long-haul, then it’s got a much broader selection of anime titles – about 1200 in comparison to AnimeLab’s 780-odd – and for roughly the same price. After your 14-day free trial, membership to a Premium plan will cost AUS$7.99 a month (or $79.99 a year). It’s worth reiterating that if you’re out of the country, then checking out a VPN will let you stream regionally-restricted shows from anywhere: letting you take your favorite on-demand content with you no matter where you go.