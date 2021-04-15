How the pandemic has accelerated the future of work

In this last year, employees worldwide have embraced working from anywhere as the “office” became wherever their technology is. Work is no longer confined to one specific location, with many employees choosing never to return to a traditional office environment, even post-COVID. Workers are in a groove and overall, feel it’s a net positive compared to their previous situation in the traditional office setting. Most employees will likely never return to the office 5x a week again.

According to Lenovo’s latest research, almost all (90 percent) of respondents want the option of an office or meeting space to connect with colleagues when needed, with 60 percent of employees preferring to WFH at least half of the time. The future of the office will be a hybrid “business center” model, equipped with collaboration technologies that allow employees to seamlessly transition from WFH to WFA. Lenovo’s latest research shows 56% of employees worldwide feel more productive when WFH, in comparison to findings from earlier in the pandemic when 63 percent of employees expressed higher levels of productivity while working from home.

In the initial stages of the pandemic, companies were enthusiastically turning to video calls for business meetings, virtual happy hours and other gatherings. And while this is still a necessary form of communication, employees are experiencing digital fatigue. Longer working hours and missing personal connections with colleagues is having a profound impact. Furthermore, finding the right work/life equilibrium is a true balancing act.