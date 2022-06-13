GTA 5 on PS5 is about to skyrocket in price

Audio player loading…

The price of GTA 5 on PS5 is about to skyrocket, as PlayStation’s exclusive price-cut comes to an end.

GTA 5 launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S earlier this year at a "special introductory price” (opens in new tab), temporarily cutting a big chunk off its price tag. Xbox fans have been able to pick up the latest version of Rockstar’s beloved crime ‘em up for half price – $19.99 / £17.49 / AU$29.97. Meanwhile PlayStation fans have enjoyed a 75% discount, reducing the game to only $9.99 / £8.75 / AU$14.99.

Additionally, if you’re a PS5 player who’s previously played GTA 5’s multiplayer on PS4, you can claim the next-gen version of GTA Online for free. That offer isn’t available to Xbox users, but they’ve been able to pick the standalone multiplayer component for half price.

That’s all about to change, however, as the post-launch discount period is only live until June 14. After that date, GTA 5 will go back up to its full price on both consoles, which is $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95. GTA Online will join it, topping up to $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$30.95, and will no longer be free for PS5 players.

If you’ve got Sony's latest hardware and want to take advantage of the discount, you’ll need to buy GTA 5 on the PS Store directly through your console – you can’t use the PS webstore to nab the game at a discounted price. Unfortunately, that means those who don’t already own a PS5 can't grab the game for cheap to keep for later.

Xbox players, however, can buy the Xbox Series X|S version through the online Xbox store.

Is next-gen GTA 5 worth it?

(Image credit: Future)

This is the second time GTA 5 has been ported to a new console generation. Is it really worth splashing out on a game that was released nearly a decade ago? For sure, if you can grab it at the right price, and this post-launch discount definitely fits the bill.

The next-gen version comes with a swathe of enhanced graphics options and three modes to suit your platform. The highest of them, Fidelity, features ray-tracing and 4K resolutions, although can only reach 30fps. Performance mode trades fancy light reflections for a 60fps ceiling while keeping the ultra-HD resolutions, and Performance RT maintains 60fps with ray-tracing, but only upscaled 4K visuals.

The graphical improvements are definitely noticeable, and during our time with the game, we were particularly impressed by its transformative lighting engine and faster loading time. That’s not to mention the new PS5-specific features that take advantage of the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which make Los Santos feel that much more convincing.

All of that for $10 isn’t too shabby. If you reckon you’ll be jumping into Rockstar’s acclaimed open-world shooter at some point down the line, and already have a next-gen console to play it on, then you might as well pick up the game now. Better to grab the discount while you can.