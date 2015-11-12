The original Pokémon games are coming to Nintendo 3DS

After 20 years, Nintendo has plans to re-release the original Pokémon games in all their nostalgia-inducing glory.

The company announced during its Nintendo Direct that it would bring Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow to the Nintendo 3DS eShop on February 27, 2016, exactly two decades after the games' initial North American launch.

If this announcement didn't already make you feel old, the games will have the original, two-tone graphics, the original sprites and original (read: demonic) sound effects.

The only change Nintendo plans on making to the games is to modernize the trading and battling system, enabling them to work over Wi-Fi instead of through a Game Link Cable. (This seems like a reasonable change to make as most of us haven't seen one of those cables since the song "All-Star" was on the radio.)

The re-release of the games will come out around the same time as Pokkén Tournament, a Pokémon-themed fighting game which is slated for a Q2 2016 release.