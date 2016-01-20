Rumored Nintendo NX specs leak points to 4K streaming

4K video streaming and 900p gameplay may be two of the new features you can expect from the Nintendo NX when it's announced this year. At least, if you believe a survey someone found on the internet.

The survey was discovered by Liam Robertson, who promptly posted a screenshot of it on his Twitter account. It's from the GFK Research Group, a partner of Nintendo which surveys public opinion on new games and hardware, as well as keeping tabs on how many systems the company sells in a given year.

If legitimate, this could be our first look at the performance specs of the new system.

We've already ascertained from the plethora of patents from the Big N that the NX will be a two-part system, similar in some respects to the Wii U. It will have a console portion and a handheld portion, as well as another sensor bar.

(Credit: Liam Robertson/Twitter)

Performance specs listed in the survey include 900p/60 frames-per-second gameplay and 4K video streaming, which would make the NX the first system able to stream Ultra HD video.

Other features include Mario and Legend of Zelda games (well, duh!) and video calls.

While this should probably go without saying, it's best not to treat this survey and the specs as set in stone. What we do know is that Nintendo will unveil its console later this year, probably around E3 2016.