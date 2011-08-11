OnLive UK launch date set for 22 September

OnLive's UK launch date has been set for 22 September, when we'll finally get our gaming hands on its instant-play video game streaming service.

The 100-strong launch line-up includes titles like Dirt 3, Lego Harry Potter, F.E.A.R. 3 Multiplayer and Lego Batman, which you can demo, rent or buy through the service.

You'll then be able to play them on an HDTV, PC, Mac, iPad or Android tablet.

Transformer

"OnLive will utterly transform gaming in the UK," said OnLive Founder and CEO Steve Perlman, not afraid to dabble in a spot of hyperbole. "No discs, big downloads or specialised hardware needed."

The launch is set to coincide with the 2011 Eurogamer Expo London, where OnLive will be showing off sneak previews of upcoming games and tech.

HTC invested £25 million in OnLive earlier this year, which leads us to suspect that we'll see the company launch a dedicated gaming platform on its HTC Flyer tablet, perhaps to coincide with the launch of the HTC Puccini.

Eager UK beavers have already been able to sign up and reserve their OnLive player tags but there's still time to get priority access in advance of the launch over at OnLive.co.uk.