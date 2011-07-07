Nintendo Wii U will have 3D support

The Nintendo Wii U has the ability to support 3D games, but Nintendo won't be focusing on this feature when it is launched in 2012.

This is according to Satoru Iwata, the president of Nintendo – who was speaking to MercuryNews about its 3D capabilities.

"If you are going to connect Wii U with a home TV capable of displaying 3D images, technologically, yes, it is going to be possible, but that's not the area we are focusing on," he explained.

"When it comes to 3D, we already have the 3DS, and each owner of the Nintendo 3DS is capable of viewing 3D images."

Wii U, me, who?

Iwata notes that the reason it is not focusing on the 3D side of gaming is because consumers aren't hungry enough for the technology at the moment.

"However, when it comes to the home console, it depends upon the availability of 3D TV sets at home, which, unfortunately, is not expanding enough," Iwata revealed.

"And rather than pouring a lot of energy into that kind of area, with the Wii U we'd like to focus more on each Wii U owner being able to have an equal opportunity to enjoy it."

The Nintendo Wii U UK release date has been pencilled in for April 2012.

Via CVG