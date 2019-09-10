FIFA 20 demo: release date, time and how to play now on PS4, PC and Xbox One

It may be a few weeks until FIFA 20 releases but you can get your hands on the FIFA 20 demo right now.

The FIFA 20 demo went live on September 10 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, and allows players to get a taster session of the latest addition in the series. Be it's worth noting, there is no demo for Nintendo Switch.

EA has confirmed that the FIFA 20 demo offers the new 3v3 Volta Football mode and 11v11 Kick-Off mode for players to try their hand at as well as the chance to test out the Champions League in Barcelona's Santiago Bernabéu, with playable teams Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham.

However, you won't get to try out the final chapter of the Journey .

FIFA 20: release date, news, Volta modes and everything else there is to know

Hands on: FIFA 20 review

Best upcoming games 2019: most anticipated titles for PS4, Xbox One and Switch

How to download

You can download the FIFA 20 demo from the Microsoft Store, Origin and the PlayStation Store. Simply search for 'FIFA 20 demo' and then download the free demo.

EA hasn't confirmed whether you can move your progress over from the demo to the full game when it releases in just a few weeks but, if its anything like Anthem's demo, then that won't be the case.

But the demo will give you a chance to try out some of the most valuable players in FIFA 20 - as recently announce by EA. Lionel Messi is the best player in the game this year, narrowly beating Cristiano Ronaldo by a single stat point.

If you prefer to keep it street, then you can build a team of three players to try out a game of 3v3 Volta Football in Amsterdam.

We got hands on with FIFA 20 at Gamescom 2019. Check out our hands on: FIFA 20 review , where we gave the new modes a spin and found that FIFA 20 will be very forgiving for those not familiar with the franchise.

It's worth noting that the FIFA 20 demo is not the full version of the game, simply a taster session for those who want to get early access.

FIFA 20 will release on September 24 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC - and on September 27 for Nintendo Switch.