Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online expansions outlined bringing life to MMOs

Audio player loading…

During the Xbox Bethesda showcase, two Bethesda MMO releases were further outlined, giving players of both The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 a glimpse of what's ahead.

First up, The Elder Scrolls Online showed off a trailer for its latest expansion High Isle. For the first time in the game's long history, it is exploring somewhere new. This is a brand new area for ESO, which has previously explored many other established locations from the Elder Scrolls lore.

It's not clear exactly what we are going to be exploring, but special mention is given to the Bretons, who look like they're going to be getting fleshed out much further here:

It's not long to wait for the Expansion either, as it's out next week, June 21 on PC and Xbox consoles.

Elsewhere, Fallout 76 is getting new content titled The Pitt. The MMO game has seen its fortunes turnaround after a disappointing launch, and players still out in the wastes will have a new adventure to chase. This time, it will bring players to the Pitt, to help a group of survivors trying to defend their home from fanatics.

You can video the trailer here:

Fallout 76: The Pitt is set for September 2022.

Both of these games have been around for several years at this point, but have a healthy player base, so seeing more content coming for both is great. They each started a little rough, but have found their footing later in life, and here's hoping both of these expansions further boost that shelflife.