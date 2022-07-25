Stray trophy guide: unlock all the achievements

Getting every Stray trophy can test all nine of your lives if you're not sure what they entail, and that's no way to stay a cool cat.



So while you're on the prowl down every nook, cranny, and alley of the city, you'll have to plan what to keep your eyes peeled for. Meanwhile, you can't be kitten around with your opportunities for everything from mischief to music sheets on the mean streets. When you're ducking Zurk's and dodging puddles, it's easy to overlook the bigger picture of a trophy shopping list, so we understand if you need a little help tracking down every one of the trophies for your collection on PS4 or PS5.

If you can get your real-life cats to move long enough to let you play, it's a great time to take advantage of this trick to play Stray for free on PS4 and PS5. So while you're grabbing each Stray energy drink in the Slums, you can work on checking off the rest of the tasks you'll need to stock up your trophy cabinet – or achievements list, if you're on PC.

Stray trophy guide

Stray trophy guide: all trophies

Here's a breakdown of every trophy (or achievement, if you're playing on PC) that you can find strolling down Stray's alleys. There are a total of 25 (or 24 on PC) to find, with 11 of them being secret trophies.

Here are the normal trophies first:

All Done (Platinum) – Receive all other trophies (PS4/PS5 only).

(Platinum) – Receive all other trophies (PS4/PS5 only). A Little Chatty (Silver) – Meow 100 times.

(Silver) – Meow 100 times. Cat-a-Pult (Silver) – Jump 500 times.

(Silver) – Jump 500 times. Productive Day (Silver) – Sleep for more than an hour.

(Silver) – Sleep for more than an hour. Boom Chat Kalaka (Bronze) – Dunk the basketball.

(Bronze) – Dunk the basketball. No More Lives (Bronze) – Die nine times.

(Bronze) – Die nine times. I am Speed (Gold) – Complete the game in under two hours.

(Gold) – Complete the game in under two hours. Meowlody (Silver) – Bring all the music sheets to Morusque.

(Silver) – Bring all the music sheets to Morusque. Curiosity Killed the Cat (Bronze) – Wear the paper bag.

(Bronze) – Wear the paper bag. Cat-a-strophe (Bronze) – Try to play mahjong with the robots.

(Bronze) – Try to play mahjong with the robots. Cat's best friend (Silver) – Nuzzle up against five robots.

(Silver) – Nuzzle up against five robots. Tele a chat (Bronze) – Browse all the TV channels.

(Bronze) – Browse all the TV channels. Badges (Gold) – Collect all badges.

(Gold) – Collect all badges. Territory (Silver) – Scratch in every chapter.

And these are the secret trophies in Stray:

Can't Cat-ch Me (Gold) – Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught.

(Gold) – Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught. Sneakitty (Silver) – Get through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels.

(Silver) – Get through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels. Scratch (Bronze) – Scratch the vinyl in the club.

(Bronze) – Scratch the vinyl in the club. Pacifist (Gold) – Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks.

(Gold) – Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks. Missed Jump (Bronze) – Fall inside the city.

(Bronze) – Fall inside the city. Meet B-12 (Silver) – Have B-12 translate a robot.

(Silver) – Have B-12 translate a robot. Cat Got Your Tongue (Bronze) –

(Bronze) – Catwalk (Gold) – Reach Midtown.

(Gold) – Reach Midtown. Al-Cat-Raz (Silver) – Go to jail.

(Silver) – Go to jail. Eye Opener (Gold) – Complete the game and open the city.

(Gold) – Complete the game and open the city. I Remember! (Gold) – Gather all B-12 memories.

Now that you've got every one of Stray's trophies on your shelves, there's only one thing left to do, and we both know what that is: knock them all off, one by one, while making innocent eye contact.