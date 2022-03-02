Gran Turismo 7 track list: every course available in the PS5 racing sim

By published

GT7 has more tracks than you might think

After a long wait, Gran Turismo 7 is finally here, and that extra time in the pitstop has allowed developer Polyphony Digital to deliver its finest racing sim yet. We awarded GT7 5 stars in our review, going as far as to say that it's even the best PS5 exclusive to date.

A huge part of why GT7 is so successful - and has managed to propel itself far ahead of its last couple of middling entries - is its sizeable roster of tracks players can race on. Across European, American and Asia-Oceania territories, GT7's track list is already substantial, but the surface level amount (15, 10 and 9 across the aforementioned territories respectively) actually doesn't tell the whole story.

Within most of the tracks featured in GT7, you'll also find multiple variants that can significantly change their layouts. The Daytona Speedway, for example, features a full circuit in addition to the iconic oval raced by NASCAR drivers (and Sega arcade aficionados).

To give you a better idea of the tracks available to race in Gran Turismo 7, then, we've prepared a breakdown of the courses in each region, as well as every layout available for them at launch.

Plus, if more tracks and layouts are added to Gran Turismo 7 post-launch, we'll update this article to reflect the addition of those new tracks. So stay tuned if you're planning on playing Gran Turismo 7 for the long term.

Gran Turismo 7 track list: Americas

Blue Moon Bay Speedway
Location: USA
Variants: Full Course, Infield A, Infield B

Trial Mountain Circuit
Location: USA
Variants: None

Colorado Springs
Location: USA
Variants: None

Laguna Seca
Location: USA
Variants: None

Willow Springs International Raceway
Location: USA
Variants: Big Willow, Streets of Willow Springs, Horse Thief Mile

Northern Isle Speedway
Location: USA
Variants: None

Special Stage Route X
Location: USA
Variants: None

Fishermans Ranch
Location: USA
Variants: None

Daytona International Speedway
Location: USA
Variants: Tri-Oval, Road Course

Autodromo de Interlagos
Location: Brazil
Variants: None

Gran Turismo 7 track list: Europe

Brands Hatch
Location: UK
Variants: Grand Prix Circuit, Indy Circuit

Goodwood
Location: UK
Variants: None

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
Location: Belgium
Variants: None

Nürburgring
Location: Germany
Variants: Nordschleife, 24h Layout, Grand Prix Track

24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit (le Mans 24 Hours)
Location: France
Variants: Full Course, No Chicane

Alsace
Location: France
Variants: Village, Test Course

Circuit de Sainte-Croix
Location: France
Variants: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C

Autodrome Lago Maggiore
Location: Italy
Variants: Full Course, Centre, Ease End, West End, East, West

Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Location: Italy
Variants: Full Course, No Chicane

Sardegna - Windmills
Location: Italy
Variants: None

Sardegna - Road Track
Location: Italy
Variants: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C

Deep Forest Raceway
Location: Switzerland
Variants: None

Red Bull Ring
Location: Austria
Variants: Full Course, Short Track

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Location: Spain
Variants: None

Dragon Trail
Location: Croatia
Variants: Seaside, Gardens

Gran Turismo 7 track list: Asia-Oceania

High Speed Ring
Location: Japan
Variants: None

Kyoto Driving Park
Location: Japan
Variants: Yamagiwa, Miyabi, Yamagiwa + Miyabi

Tsukuba Circuit
Location: Japan
Variants: None

Broad Bean Raceway
Location: Japan
Variants: None

Tokyo Expressway
Location: Japan
Variants: Central Clockwise, East Clockwise, South Clockwise

Autopolis
Location: Japan
Variants: Full Course, Shortcut Course

Suzuka Circuit
Location: Japan
Variants: Full Course, East Course

Fuji International Speedway
Location: Japan
Variants: Full Course, Short Course

Mount Panorama Circuit
Location: Australia
Variants: None

That's all the circuits available in Gran Turismo 7 for now, but more will likely be added through post-game DLC and updates. As mentioned, we'll continue to update this list as and when new tracks and track variants are released for the racing sim.

The full roster is comprised of 34 tracks, but when you take individual variations into account, we currently end up with 63 tracks. That's almost double what appears to be available on the surface. 

Plus, when you consider that most tracks also have a reverse version (the same track, albeit driven in the opposite direction), then there are technically even more variations than that.

