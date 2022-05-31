Diablo Immortal Necromancer: a complete spell overview

Diablo Immortal Guides (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Diablo Immortal controller support: how to set it up Diablo Immortal classes: a rundown of every class

The Diablo Immortal Necromancer sees the fan-favorite class get a new iteration on mobile platforms. However, do you have it in you to master raising the dead to do your bidding?

If you’re all about commanding death itself and tearing apart demons with your mastery of everything bone and rotting flesh, the Necromancer is probably for you. The resident edgelord class has always been very popular in Diablo games, and that is doubly true of Diablo Immortal. It’s one of the strongest class identities out there, and perhaps the most unique in the game.

When you master it, the Necromancer has the potential for enormous damage, being one of the best area-of-effect spellcasters in the game. While it has poor movement, if you can work around that your Necromancer can be exceptionally useful to any team, especially when you consider all the powerful buffs it can provide.

The Necromancer is also one of the most versatile classes. However, knowing what all of its abilities do is going to be important to understand what you need and when. That’s why we're here. Here’s everything you need to know about the Necromancer’s spells.

Diablo Immortal Necromancer Skills

Here's a complete list of all of the Necromancer’s skills.

Soulfire (Primary Fire)

Unlocks at Level 1

This is the first of two primary options for the Necromancer. With Soulfire, you fire a ball into enemies that explodes, damaging that target and dealing 25% of that damage to surrounding enemies.

We’d recommend this for almost all PvE battles. It’s one of the strongest primaries in the game and it's excellent for dealing with crowds of enemies – and with this being a Diablo game, there are a lot of crowds.

Bone Spear (Primary Fire)

Unlocks at Level 1

This is the second primary option for the Necromancer. It sees your character launch a lance of bone at an enemy that can pierce up to two targets. Damage will be reduced on each pierced target.

This is a great PvP option and it allows for stronger, more precise hits. However, it lacks the area-of-effect burst of Soulfire, so that’s generally preferred for PvE content.

Bone Armor

Unlocks at level 41

Bone Armor is an excellent choice for solo players but can be valuable to a bigger team too. It offers protection for you and nearby players. This is an excellent way of giving yourself some survivability if you're expecting an extended period of heightened damage.

Depending on your charms, it can mitigate between 2%-10% of incoming damage, giving you a decent amount of breathing room.

Bone Spikes

Unlocks at level 8

Bone Spikes is a great ability to interrupt enemies and buy some time. When activated, a sheet of sharp bones will rise from the ground stunning enemies for two seconds. If you charge the ability, the radius of the spell is increased, allowing you to hit more opponents will a single blow.

This spell is best used in PvP fights where you can stun opponents, allowing you to stop their attacks, or wail on them large for a couple of seconds.

Bone Spirits

Unlocks at level 47

Bone Spirits gives is a ranged ability that isn’t too different from what you might expect from a Wizard. This spell releases a series of ghostly phantoms in a straight line from the direction you're aiming. The spirits also pierce enemies.

This spell may not be the first one you go for, but because of its directional nature, it can see some play in PvP.

Bone Wall

Unlocks at level 18

One of the Necromancer’s biggest weaknesses is its lack of mobility. If you find yourself in trouble, it’s often hard to work your way out of it. Bone Wall is one of the few options that can help you in such situations.

It’s not a movement ability, but you can use it to summon, well, a wall of bone that will protect you from incoming enemies. This gives you time to figure out a way to kill the demons trying to get at you. It also can be used to imprison a group of enemies, damaging them while they're trapped inside its walls.

Command Skeletons

Unlocks at level 1

Command Skeletons is a staple choice for any Necromancer. If this class is all about raising the dead, this is the best way to do it. Using this spell, you can command skeletal champions that'll fight your enemies. You can command up to four, and will passively raise a Skeleton every 8 seconds if you're below that threshold.

This is a staple pick for the Necromancer, and feeds into its ‘minion’ focus.

Corpse Explosion

Unlocks at level 3

Corpse Explosion is another awesome area-of-effect spell that allows you to turn the bodies of fallen foes into forces of great detonating utility. When activated, a corpse (of a previously slain enemy) will explode, dealing damage in a radius around it.

This is an excellent way to do lots of area-of-effect damage, so is great for dealing with lots of demons quickly.

Corpse Lance

Unlocks level 38

Corpse Lance is a great alternative to Corpse Explosion. It has less area-of-effect damage, but can be equally devastating. This move sees lances rise from nearby corpses killing anything standing over them.

This is an excellent ability for massive hordes of enemies, especially after you’ve killed a decent amount. The only downside is that you will need to have killed quite a lot of foes before this ability can reach its full potential.

Wraith Form

Unlocks at level 15

Wraith Form is the Necromancer’s one and only movement ability, which is important because movement is the class’s most significant weakness. When activated, you become invulnerable and move 50% faster for two seconds.

Use this if you need a ‘get out of jail free’ card, but don’t rely on it. If the state of the enemies doesn’t change much in those two seconds, it’s only a matter of time before you become overrun once more.

Dark Curse

Unlocks at level 44

Dark Curse is a decent spell for dealing enhanced damage to enemies. When you use the spell, any enemies within the cast become cursed.

The cursed enemies take damage over time, but they also take more damage overall. This is a good way of weakening beefier enemies, especially if there is more than one. The damage increase is nice, though you might consider just bringing a damage spell instead.

Command Golem

Unlocks at level 50

Command Golem is one of the Necromancer’s strongest spells. Another summon spell, it spawns a massive Golem that will lumber around the field and kill anything it can get its hands on.

There are also some Legendary items that can allow you to spawn a flaming Golem that does area-of-effect damage on top of its normal attacks. In a class full of summons, this might be the best of the bunch.

Grim Scythe

Unlocks at level 1

Grim Scythe is pretty straightforward. This is a long-reaching melee attack that deals damage in a sweeping motion. If you have a bunch of enemies in front of you, use this and cut them all down to size.

The Scythe comes with two charges. The first is a sweep to the left, the second is a sweep to the right. The ability will then recharge each activation one at a time.

Skeletal Mage

Unlocks at level 20

Skeletal Mage is another summon for the Necromancer that can do a bunch of damage in a set area. Unlike other summons, this one lacks mobility and is timed, so only place it in an area it can do damage.

The Skeletal Mage will do sweeping damage to enemies around it and is excellent if you can group enemies up around it.

Diablo Immortal Necromancer: Quick Build

Soulfire (Primary)

Bone Armor

Command Golem

Command Skeletons

Corpse Explosion

This is a great summoning build, which is what the class excels at. The Skeletons and Golem will do a lot of your frontline fighting against your enemies, which allows you to stand back and use Soulfire, as well as activate any corpses for immense area-of-effect damage.

You shouldn't get into much trouble playing this way, but if you do find the demons of Hell break ranks and overrun you, you can use Bone Armor defensively to buy some time and try to clear the enemies off you.