The best USB-C monitor 2018: the best deals for Macbook Pro and Windows laptops

It’s taken a minute, but the best USB-C monitors have finally become must-have items for many professionals. As the de facto input in Apple’s latest MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops and an increasingly common port on Windows 10 machines from brands like Dell, Asus and Lenovo, the best monitors are using USB-C more often.



This USB-C revolution isn’t without a cause – the connection used by the best USB-C monitors offers a ton of advantages. For instance, data can be transferred quickly, which is extremely useful when it comes to gaming, while USB-C also offers charging capabilities – you can drive your monitor and charge your laptop with the same cable.



So, maybe you’re looking for a way to connect your USB-C laden laptop to a compatible monitor. It’s a reasonable choice, especially for those with a 2017 MacBook with literally only one USB-C port. The benefits of the best USB-C monitors in those circumstances are obvious – you get a second screen, but also a USB hub for plugging in your other peripherals, plus battery charging all through the same port.



Recently the best USB-C monitors are coming from pretty much every monitor manufacturer, so now there are a good number of displays from which to choose from. To help you pick one and find the best price, we went ahead and gathered all the best USB-C monitor deals. So, whether you’re looking for one of the best gaming monitors or a big, color-accurate display for work, you’ll find the best USB-C monitors below.

1. LG 34UC99-W 34-inch UltraWide Curved IPS USB-C Monitor

The best USB-C monitor out there, offering a good balance between price and performance

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 34 inches | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | HDMI inputs: 2 | Display ports: 1

Huge diagonal

Great image quality

Lack of adjustment options

Uniformity is mediocre

The LG's capacious size and high resolution nail the balance between sharpness and screen space, with a pixel level that beats 1080p screens without the squinting required with some larger 4K panels. The curved design works well, too, gently arcing corners wrap around the user. Whether it's for gaming or work, that's a boon. It's a high quality unit overall. Color accuracy is consistently good, and brightness and contrast are similarly decent – to get anything better you'll have to spend more on pro-level panels.

2. Dell U3818DW UltraSharp 38-inch Curved USB-C Monitor

A fantastic high-end USB-C monitor for those who need the very best

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 38 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 1600 | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | HDMI inputs: 2 | Display ports: 1

Wide color gamut

VESA mount

No FreeSync

Contrast ratio is poor

With a curved 38-inch InfinityEdge screen, this Dell monitor is a thing of beauty. The wide work space allows you to work with multiple windows at once, perfect for graphic design or other creative fields. However, it's equally suitable for play (i.e. gaming), with an sRGB color gamut.

3. Acer H277HU 27-inch USB-C monitor

Reasonably priced, this USB-C screen is for you if price and design are your chief concerns

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 1 | Display ports: 1

Gorgeous stand

ZeroFrame design

No 4K version

The H7 Series USB-C monitor is an excellent option for content consumption and casual gaming. The H7 Series doesn't have the high-end specs you'll require for video editing and graphic design, but it's ideal for home or small office users who are willing to pay a bit more to view content on a luxury device. The fact that the H7 Series is USB-C-enabled is the cherry on top of what was an already-delicious sundae.

4. LG 34UM69G-B 34-inch UltraWide USB-C monitor

A superwide USB-C monitor that's cheap due to its lower resolution

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 34 inches | Resolution: 2560x1080 | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | HDMI inputs: 1 | Display ports: 1

FreeSync

Dynamic Action Sync

Screen Split

Empty List

LG obviously built this 34-inch wide-screen monitor with one thing in mind: gaming. Its 1ms motion blur reduction, FreeSync technology, and Dyanamic Action sync are all included with the gamer in mind. But if that wasn't enough, there are three customizable gaming modes: two first-person shooter modes and one pre-set RTS mode. Meanwhile, the aesthetics of the monitor itself will go perfectly with your gaming rig.

5. HP Envy 27 27-inch 4K USB-C monitor

This 4K USB-C monitor is for you if you need super sharp pixels but don't want to go bigger than 27-inches

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 2 | Display ports: 1

FreeSync

Sleek design

4K

No longer has Beats Sudio

With a micro-thin bezel and a 4K IPS display, the HP Envy 27 is a visually stunning monitor in more ways than one and is best-suited to applications like graphic design. (Gamers look elsewhere.) Plus, as you can see from the deals here, it's a high affordable option for someone looking to augment their MacBook Pro with a second monitor.

6. BenQ PD2710QC 27-inch designer USB-C monitor

A budget option, this would make a decent second screen for the home office

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 2560x1440 | Aspect ratio: | HDMI inputs: 1 | Display ports: 2

Sleek design

Excellent color

Not 4K

Another very affordable option USB-C-equipped option, this BenQ monitor can't compete with other high-end displays, but it is more than adequate at this price-point. It comes equipped with IPS to ensure it looks good from every angle, and has an sRGB color gamut to deliver a vivid picture.

7. Dell S2718D 27-inch Ultra-thin USB-C Monitor

It's super thin and super gorgeous, this USB-C monitor ticks many of the boxes including the one marked 'great value'

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 1 | Display ports: 0

Streamlined design

HDR 10 support

No display port

No speakers

Billed as the "world's thinnest monitor" when it was unveiled at CES in 2017, this Dell Ultra-thin monitor bears a strikingly streamlined design. While that aesthetic omits speakers and a display port, the display itself comes equipped with IPS and supports HDR 10. And for the prices you see here, you are getting a lot with this USB-C monitor.

8. LG 27MD5KA 27-inch UltraFine 5K USB-C Monitor

This super high res USB-C screen is perfect for your high end MacBook Pro

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 5120 x 2880 | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 0 | Display ports: 0

Stunning 5K display

Thunderbolt 3

Ugly design

Lacking inputs

Pushed by Apple, this LG monitor is being touted as a preferred companion to your MacBook Pro - and with good reason. It's 5K display is a feast for the eyes; it comes equipped with IPS and a P3 color gamut. With only USB-C and Thunderbolt inputs, it's obviously geared towards Macs, which we imagine will sit well with Apple fanatics anyway.

9. Acer XR382CQK 38-inch Curved USB-C Monitor

It's enormous and awesome, this USB-C screen is perfect for gaming

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 37.5 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 1600 | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | HDMI inputs: 2 | Display ports: 1

Multiple display profiles

2,300R curvature

Ports difficult to access

This Acer curved gaming monitor boasts a giant of a screen at 37.5-inches, and it comes complete with AMD’s FreeSync tech. Other nifty touches include an ergonomic stand with height, tilt and swivel adjustment, and a pair of integrated 7W speakers which boast DTS sound. There’s also the usual bevy of eyesight-protecting technologies including anti-flicker tech and a blue light filter. Furthermore, there are clever touches for gamers including the ability to switch on-the-fly between three different display profiles, and pull off tricks such as changing black levels to more easily see opponents hiding in dark corners.

10. LG 27UD88-W 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor

Another fine option if gaming is on your mind but you need to save some $$$

USB-C: Yes | Screen size: 27 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 2 | Display ports: 1

FreeSync

Adjustable stand

Empty List

The smaller sibling to the Ultrafine 5K display above, this 27-inch LG monitor was designed with gaming in mind. It features 4K resolution and FreeSync anti-tearing technology, as well as three gaming presets, two custom presets, and two calibration presets. It usually comes in on the higher side when it comes to price, so if you see a deal, best to swoop on it quickly.