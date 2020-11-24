Get 30% off of this multi-awarded photo editing software on Black Friday 2020

You can get a multi-award-winning photo editing program for less with Affinity’s Black Friday deal.

Starting November 23, Affinity’s 30% Black Friday discount offer gives users the chance to get the smoothest, fastest photo editing and graphic design software, including the most powerful publishing software, only from Affinity Photo, for a lower price.

This includes any of their official workbooks, creative content packs, and more.

Affinity Photo: $49.99 $34.99 at Affinity

Whether it’s quick corrections, delicate retouching, or immersing yourself in complex fine art with hundreds of layers, Affinity Photo has you covered.

Check out our top picks for the best photo editors of 2020

Find out what our top choices are for the best laptops for photographers in 2020

Get the best experience from the top desktops for Photoshop

Affinity’s Black Friday bonus does not only slash the price of Affinity Photo, but also includes the same 30% discount across the company's entire creative suite of applications, including Affinity Designer, Affinity Publisher, Twisted Brushes, and more.

In our review of the Affinity Photo for iPad, we highlighted its main feature updates including a full “professional mobile workflow”. Affinity Photo lets you work quickly and watch your edits render in real time, offering a huge toolset you can utilize as you put your creativity to work.

It’s one of the best photo editing software to help you power up your editing skills, and now is cheaper than ever.

Why is this a great deal?

Affinity Photo boasts a full creative suite of applications covering photo editing, graphic design and desktop publishing.