Best WordPress landing page plugins of 2021

Landing pages. We see them all over the web. They’re a great tool to promote a service, a new product, or a new business venture. Although WordPress is primarily a website builder designed to create multi-page blogs and websites, it is of course versatile enough to help you create a single promotional page.

However, there are a few plugins out there whose purpose is to help you create these pages within the WordPress framework with ease and elegance, and we’re showcasing five here which we feel are among the cream of the crop.

(Image credit: Divi)

1. Divi A versatile plugin with a good price TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Good value + Ready-to-use templates

Divi is a good plugin which aims to make it easier to design a visually interesting landing page. Instead of using WordPress’ usual editor, you can design straight onto your page. If comes with hundreds of ready-to-use templates, and have the ability to save your own creations to reuse later.

Divi invites you to try their service out for free, which involves altering a sample page online. It’s good enough to give you a feel for what’s possible to achieve. This tryout works perfectly on desktop and mobile.

You gain access to the plugin for $89 a year (this subscription includes three other products from Elegant Themes: Extra, Bloom and Monarch). As an bonus, this subscription allows you to apply this plugin on a unlimited number of websites, which is actually pretty good value for money. Even better, there’s also a lifetime access for $249.

(Image credit: Instapage)

2. Instapage Popular landing page builder with great customisation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + 14-day trial + Collaboration options + Reusable customization

Instapage boasts of having been used in the creation of “over 4 million landing pages”, but looking at the service, it’s easy to believe.

Pages are created using blocks, which you can reposition at will, save and reuse them within the same page or on another design, and update them globally, potentially saving you a huge amount of time.

Our favourite feature of this service is its collaboration tools. It’s a great way for multiple people to work on the same page at the same time, and communicate instantly about it. It also includes a secure way to invite clients to preview and approve the design.

The collaboration tool alone could well justify Instapage’s price tag: $149 when billed monthly, or $199 on an annual plan (it’s pretty clear which option they want you to choose!). A 14-day trial is also on offer, and so are custom solutions, where you choose more advanced custom features… for a custom price.

(Image credit: Brizy)

3. Brizy A newer plugin with a sleek interface TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Elegant interface + Loads of templates

Brizy is a more recent plugin than the other builders on this list, but what it lacks in veteran status, it more than makes up for with a sleek interface. Like the others, it has a real time editor, with full support for dragging and dropping, and has a nice selection of pre-made templates. You customise your page using pre-made blocks which greatly speeds up the creation process.

Prices are pretty affordable too, starting at £49 per year, which allows you to use the plugin on three sites. If you’d rather have the option to use Brizy on an unlimited number of sites, that will set you back £99 per year. Brizy also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

And right now, there’s a special offer of £299 for an unlimited lifetime purchase - although once they run out of licences, that offer will be gone. As of this writing, there were nearly 120 left.

(Image credit: SeedProd)

4. SeedProd An optimized plugin that allows for quick creation of landing pages TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Optimized code + Easily customizable templates + Price

Over 1 million professionals use SeedProd to create landing pages, which is a great achievement. As with all the others, you design your pages using a drag and drop visual editor. It offers templates for Sales, Coming Soon, Opt-in, Maintenance, Webinar pages, and more. As a bonus, whichever tier you choose, you also gain access to up to 2 million stock photos.

The designers have made it easy for you to transform one of over one hundred templates into a page specific for your needs. As you grow in confidence, you can then make full use of its more advanced features to fine tune your creation.

As of this writing, they’re offering a promotion: use this plugin on one site for $39.50 for one year. The price goes up to $99.50 for up to three sites, $199.50 for up to 5, and $239.60 for an unlimited number of sites. SeedProd also offers a 14-day money back guarantee.

(Image credit: Thrive Architect)

5. Thrive Architect The best and most expensive landing page plugin TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Powerful features + Large number of templates

Thrive Architect is a very well designed front end editor. Just like all the others on this list have WYSIWYG interfaces, meaning you don’t need to alter your page, preview it, see what else need to change, then go back to the preview page again to make more changes: everything is done on the page. The difference between Thrive Architect and the others, is the wealth of features it offers. It also boasts over 170 landing page templates that are fully responsive and optimised for mobile viewing. Its templates can be applied to any page and any template.

At $19 per month, or $228 annually (they don’t offer a discount for paying for a full year in one go), Thrive Architect is the most expensive contender on our list, but the number of features on offer sure do explain and make up for the higher cost. They do have a 30-day money back guarantee, and you can use their plugin on up to 25 websites.